Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB —Suspended Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto two games and fined an undisclosed amount for aggressive behavior during a June 19 game against San Diego. Suspended Toronto RHP Alek Manoah five games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Maikeel Franco during a June 19 game against Baltimore. Suspended Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo one game for Alek Manoah’s actions.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Seleced the contract of RHP Mickey Jannis from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Mac Sceroler for assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed C Kevin Plawecki on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 21. Recalled C Connor Wang from Worcester (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Adam Engel on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 20. Recalled OF Luis Gonzalez from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RF Franmil Reyes to Columbus (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent OF Victor Reyes to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reecalled LHP Jose Quijada from Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Byron Buxton on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Gilberto Celestino from St. Paul (Triple-A East). Claimed RHP Beau Burrows off waivers from Detroit and assigned to St. Paul.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled from rehab assignment and reinstated INF Luke Volt from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Darren O’Day and LHP Justin Wilson to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed INF/OF Jake Hager off waivers from Milwaukee and optioned him to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Transferred INF Evan White from the 10-day IL to the 60 day IL. Recalled INF Donovan Walton from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Yohan Ramirez to Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of SS Wander Franco from Durham (Triple-A East). Designated 1B Wyatt Mathisen for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF George Springer from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Rowdy Tellez to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Reinstated OF Jonathan Davis from the restricted list and optioned him to Buffalo. Assigned OF Jared Hoying outright to Buffalo. Placed RHP Jacob Barnes on the active roster.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Assigned 3B Ildemaro Vargas outright to Reno (Triple-A West).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Kyle Wright from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Max Fried on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 19. Optioned LHP Kyle Muller to Gwinnett.

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed 1B Matt Warkentin to a minor league contract.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Trevor Antone from the 10-day IL. Optioned RF Scott Heineman to Louisville (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Jeff Hoffman to Louisville on a rehab assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated INF/OF Chris Owings from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Joe Harvey for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF Max Muncy from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Zach Reks to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West)..

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed LHP Brett Anderson on the 10-day IL. Reinstated OF Tyrone Taylor from the 10-day IL. Selected RHP Miguel Sanchez from Nashville (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Ryan Weber from Nashville. Optioned LHP Hoby Miller to Nashville.Designated OF Derek Fisher for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Claimed RHP Robert Stock off waivers from Chicago Cubs and optioned to Syracuse. Optioned INF/OF Brandon Drury andLHP Stephen Tarpley to Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed RF Logan Landon to a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of OF Lars Nootbaar from Memphis (Triple-A East). Optioned OF Lane Thomas to Memphis. Designated LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent 2B Tommy La Stella to Sacramento (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Max Scherzer from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Kyle Finnegan on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 21.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Released F Reshanda Gray.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed DE Bryan Cox on IR. Signed DTs Eli Ankou and Nazair Jones.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Named Reed Burckhardt director of pro scouting, Luke Burson senior manager, football information systems, Caroline DeFelice player personnel assistant, Jake Essler college scout, Ryan Monnens co-director of player personnel, Paul Nelson executive director, football information systems, Chisom Opara national scout, Pat Roberts assistant director of college scouting, Rob Roche assistant head athletic trainer, Jamaal Stephenson co-director of player personnel, Kaitlin Zarecki special assistant to the general manager/player development and Chris Blanco assistant director of pro scouting.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DE Joe Tryon to a four-year contract.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Promoted Chris Rippon to special teams coordinator. Named Derek Oswalt assistant special teams coordinator/defensive assistant and Cam Robinson linebackers coach.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired DB Mazzi Wilkins. Released WR Isaiah Harper.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined New York Islanders F Mathew Barzal $5,000 for cross-checking Tampa Bay D Jan Rutta during a June 21 game against Tampa Bay.

Minor League East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Dyson Stevenson from reserve. Placed F Steve Owre on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated Stephen Harper from reserve. Placed F Morgan Adams-Moisan on reserve.

SOCCER USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended Charlotte D Kevin Riascos two games following his red card for serious foul play during a June 16 game against the New York Red Bulls. Suspended El Paso D Byram Rebellion one game following his red card for violent conduct during a June 18 game against the Royal Monarchs. Suspended Atlanta United 2 F Ajani Fortune one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses during a June 16 game against Memphis 901 FC. Suspended Pittsburgh Riverhounds D Jelani Peters one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses during a June 15 game against Indy eleven.

COLLEGE

MARYLAND — Named Ryland Adkins director of basketball operations.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.