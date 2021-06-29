Tuesday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
June 29, 2021
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Hunter Speer on a minor league contract. Placed OF Jake Lamb on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 28. Optioned OF Luis Gonzalez to Charlotee (Triple-A East). Recalled 1B Gavin Sheets from Charlotte. Reinstated OF Billy Hamilton from the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Gilmartin on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Returned RHP Darren O’Day from rehab and reinstated from the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled 2B Mike Brousseau from Durham (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Adam Cimber, OF Corey Dickerson and cash consideration from Miami in exchange for INF Joe Panik and RHP Andrew McInvale.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Jeurys Familia and C Tomas Nido to Syracuse (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned LHP Austin Davis to Indianaplis (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent CF Harrison Bader to Memphis (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Kyle Pitts to a four-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PHILDELPHIA UNION — Promoted Tommy Wilson to director of academy and professional development.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Released Jesse Fioranelli as general manager.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named Michael Lopez baseball pitching coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Taren C. Moore assistant director for culture.

