Tuesday’s Transactions

MLB — Suspended Seattle RHP Hector Santiago 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for possessing a foreign substance on his glove during a June 27 game against Chicago White Sox. Suspended San Francisco (Triple-A Sacramento) RHP Gregory Santos 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Hunter Speer on a minor league contract. Placed OF Jake Lamb on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 28. Optioned OF Luis Gonzalez to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Recalled 1B Gavin Sheets from Charlotte. Reinstated OF Billy Hamilton from the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Sean Gilmartin on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Returned RHP Darren O’Day from rehab and reinstated from the 10-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled 2B Mike Brousseau from Durham (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHP Adam Cimber, OF Corey Dickerson and cash consideration from Miami in exchange for INF Joe Panik and RHP Andrew McInvale. Designated LHP Travis Bergen for assignment.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Jeurys Familia and C Tomas Nido to Syracuse (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. Recalled LHP thomas Szapucki from Syracuse. Designated RHP Jerad Eickoff for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned LHP Austin Davis to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent CF Harrison Bader to Memphis (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Ryne Harper from Rochester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of LHP Kyle Lobstein from Rochester. Placed RHP Tanner Rainey on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 28. Designated RHP Justin Miller for assignment.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms and activated INF Deibinson Romero and RHP Danny Byrnes. Placed OF Rey Fuentes on the reserve-left team list. Placed LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Kyle Pitts to a four-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

PHILDELPHIA UNION — Promoted Tommy Wilson to director of academy and professional development.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Released Jesse Fioranelli as general manager.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named Michael Lopez baseball pitching coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Taren C. Moore assistant director for culture.

