U.S. Open Tee Times

|At Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
|San Diego
|All Times EDT
|Saturday
|Third Round
7:10 a.m — Akshay Bhatia
7:21 a.m. — Jimmy Walker, Si Woo Kim
7:32 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Shane Lowry
7:43 a.m. — Wilco Nienaber, Fabian Gomez
7:54 a.m. — Edoardo Molinari, Rick Lamb
8:05 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey
8:16 a.m. — Troy Merritt, Taylor Montgomery
8:27 a.m. — Wade Ormsby, J.T. Poston
8:38 a.m. — Ian Poulter, Dylan Frittelli
8:49 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Martin Kaymer
9 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood
9:11 a.m. — Chris Baker, Greyson Sigg
9:22 a.m. — Lanto Griffin, Patrick Cantlay
9:33 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia
9:44 a.m. — Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
9:55 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Charl Schwartzel
10:06 a.m. — Rafa Cabrera Bello, Phil Mickelson
10:17 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Jhonattan Vegas
10:28 a.m. — Kyle Westmoreland, Sungjae Im
10:39 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman
10:50 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Joaquin Niemann
11:01 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Daniel Berger
11:12 a.m. — Brian Harman, Dylan Wu
11:23 a.m. — Rikuya Hoshino, Charley Hoffman
11:34 a.m. — Matt Jones, Rory McIlroy
11:45 a.m. — Lee Westwood, Tom Hoge
11:56 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Brooks Koepka
12:07 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa
12:18 p.m. — Harris English, Branden Grace
12:29 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:40 p.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Guido Migliozzi
12:51 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
1:02 p.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman
1:13 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson
1:24 p.m. — Matthew Wolff, Louis Oosthuizen
1:35 p.m. — Russell Henley, Richard Bland
