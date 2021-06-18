Trending:
Sports News

U.S. Open Tee Times

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 11:22 pm
1 min read
      
At Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
San Diego
All Times EDT
Saturday
Third Round

7:10 a.m — Akshay Bhatia

7:21 a.m. — Jimmy Walker, Si Woo Kim

7:32 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Shane Lowry

7:43 a.m. — Wilco Nienaber, Fabian Gomez

7:54 a.m. — Edoardo Molinari, Rick Lamb

8:05 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey

8:16 a.m. — Troy Merritt, Taylor Montgomery

8:27 a.m. — Wade Ormsby, J.T. Poston

8:38 a.m. — Ian Poulter, Dylan Frittelli

8:49 a.m. — Gary Woodland, Martin Kaymer

9 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood

9:11 a.m. — Chris Baker, Greyson Sigg

9:22 a.m. — Lanto Griffin, Patrick Cantlay

9:33 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia

9:44 a.m. — Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

9:55 a.m. — Stewart Cink, Charl Schwartzel

10:06 a.m. — Rafa Cabrera Bello, Phil Mickelson

10:17 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Jhonattan Vegas

10:28 a.m. — Kyle Westmoreland, Sungjae Im

10:39 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman

10:50 a.m. — Robert MacIntyre, Joaquin Niemann

11:01 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Daniel Berger

11:12 a.m. — Brian Harman, Dylan Wu

11:23 a.m. — Rikuya Hoshino, Charley Hoffman

11:34 a.m. — Matt Jones, Rory McIlroy

11:45 a.m. — Lee Westwood, Tom Hoge

11:56 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Brooks Koepka

12:07 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

12:18 p.m. — Harris English, Branden Grace

12:29 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:40 p.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Guido Migliozzi

12:51 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

1:02 p.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Kevin Streelman

1:13 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson

1:24 p.m. — Matthew Wolff, Louis Oosthuizen

1:35 p.m. — Russell Henley, Richard Bland

