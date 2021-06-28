On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UConn-South Carolina extend series for two more years

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 5:05 pm
< a min read
      

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — UConn and South Carolina will continue their women’s basketball series, adding two more games through the 2023-24 season.

Both schools announced the games Monday.

The teams will play at UConn during the 2022-23 season then face each other at South Carolina the following season. The Huskies and the Gamecocks will play at Colonial Life Arena next season.

The national powers have played each regular season since 2015. The Huskies hold a 9-1 edge in the overall series, which also includes a UConn victory over the Gamecocks in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

        Insight by Dynatrace: Learn about the benefits of migrating workloads to the cloud in this exclusive executive briefing.

South Carolina’s lone victory over the Huskies came two seasons back at home.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Georgia Army National Guard completes multinational live-fire training