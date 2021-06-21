On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

UNC: Bacot returning to Tar Heels for junior season

The Associated Press
June 21, 2021 6:15 pm
< a min read
      

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina big man Armando Bacot is returning for his junior season after making himself eligible for the NBA draft.

The school announced the 6-foot-10 Bacot’s decision Monday.

Bacot led UNC with 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore while part of a deep frontcourt. He also shot a team-high 62.8% last season, and has averaged 10.9 points and 8.0 rebounds over two seasons.

He’s set for major minutes in the debut season of new Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis after the departures of fellow bigs Day’Ron Sharpe (NBA draft), Garrison Brooks (transferred to Mississippi State) and Walker Kessler (transferred to Auburn).

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

“As much as I am pleased that he was able to go through the (draft) process and flourish in that process, I am just as ecstatic that he is coming back to Carolina,” Davis said in a statement, adding: “For us to have a chance next year, we need to have someone like Armando.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 MSEC 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attends retirement ceremony for Admiral Charles Ray