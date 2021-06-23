Trending:
Union extend unbeaten streak to 7, beating Crew 1-0

June 23, 2021 9:40 pm
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Jamiro Monteiro scored in the 24th minute and the Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to seven games with a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night.

The Crew’s Vito Wormgoor attempted to clear Olivier Mbaizo’s cross with a header, but Monteiro chest trapped it at the top of the penalty area and finished a left-footed strike into the center of the goal for his second goal of the season.

The Union (5-2-3) have won four of five to move into a tie with Orlando City for second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Andre Blake preserved his sixth shutout of the season with a save of Marlon Hairston’s shot in the 82nd minute.

The Crew dropped to 4-3-2.

