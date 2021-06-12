Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Urena expected to start as Tigers host the White Sox

The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Chicago White Sox (39-24, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (26-37, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.36 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Tigers: Jose Urena (2-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +156, White Sox -180; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Chicago will square off on Saturday.

The Tigers are 11-22 against opponents from the AL Central. Detroit has slugged .376 this season. Daz Cameron leads the team with a mark of .800.

The White Sox are 22-12 against AL Central Division teams. Chicago’s team on-base percentage of .337 is second in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the lineup with an OBP of .406.

The White Sox won the last meeting 5-4. Liam Hendriks secured his third victory and Adam Engel went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Chicago. Jose Cisnero took his fourth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 10 home runs and is slugging .438.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 48 RBIs and is batting .256.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by one run

White Sox: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (shoulder), Victor Reyes: (intercostal strain), Derek Hill: (shoulder), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers