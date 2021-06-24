Trending:
Uruguay beats Bolivia 2-0, advances to Copa America knockout

MAURICIO SAVARESE
June 24, 2021 7:14 pm
< a min read
      

SAO PAULO (AP) — Uruguay beat Bolivia 2-0 on Thursday in a key victory to secure its spot in the Copa America knockout stage. It was the first victory for the Uruguayans after three matches in the tournament.

Bolivia, which could have jumped ahead of Uruguay on the table, now has a slim chance of advancing.

Bolivian goalkeeper Carlos Lampe, one of the best players of the match, accidentally opened the scoring with an own goal in the 40th minute.

Edinson Cavani doubled the Uruguayan lead from short range in the 79th minute at the Arena Pantanal in Cuiaba. It was the veteran striker’s first goal for Uruguay since November.

Argentina leads Group A with seven points, followed by Chile with five. Uruguay has four, Paraguay three and Bolivia none.

Uruguay will end its group stage campaign on Monday against Paraguay in a match that could decide which team faces defending champions and favorites Brazil in the quarterfinals.

Bolivia will play against Argentina on the same day, needing a win against Lionel Messi’s team and a Paraguayan defeat to have any chance of going through.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

