US Open Glance

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Victor: Jon Rahm, who shot 67 to win his first major championship at the age of 26.

Spoils: The Open winner gets $2.25 million, a 10-year Open exemption and five years exemption to the other three majors.

Back on top: Rahm returns to No. 1 in the world

Silver medal: Louis Oosthuizen was runner-up again, like he was in the PGA Championship. It was the sixth major runner-up for Oosthuizen, who won the British Open in 2010.

Consolation: Italy’s Guido Migliozzi tied for fourth in his first major, a finish that gets him in the Masters.

Shots of the day: Rahm’s 25-footer for birdie on No. 17, followed by his 18-footer for the clinching birdie on 18.

Round of the day: Rahm had 67. It matched the lowest score all week at Open

Meltdown of the day: Bryson DeChambeau, who briefly held the lead, shot 44 on the back nine. He finished nine shots back, tied for 26th.

Quotable: “It almost feels like it’s a movie that’s about to end and I’m going to wake up soon.” Jon Rahm

Next year: The tournament returns to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, for first time since 1988. It most recently hosted the Ryder Cup in 1999.

