Sports News

US Open Leaders Cards

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 10:39 pm
< a min read
      
Friday
At Torrey Pines Golf Course (South)
San Diego
Yardage: 7,652; Par: 71
Second Round
Par out 443 444 435-35
Richard Bland 433 343 445-33
Russell Henley 443 444 426-35
Louis Oosthuizen 443 445 435-36
Matthew Wolff 453 444 325-34

___

Par in 434 544 345-36-71—142
Richard Bland 334 445 236-34-67—137
Russell Henley 434 544 344-35-70—137
Louis Oosthuizen 444 534 344-35-71—138
Matthew Wolff 334 544 344-34-68—138

