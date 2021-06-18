US Open Leaders Cards

Friday At Torrey Pines Golf Course (South) San Diego Yardage: 7,652; Par: 71 Second Round Par out 443 444 435-35 Richard Bland 433 343 445-33 Russell Henley 443 444 426-35 Louis Oosthuizen 443 445 435-36 Matthew Wolff 453 444 325-34

Par in 434 544 345-36-71—142 Richard Bland 334 445 236-34-67—137 Russell Henley 434 544 344-35-70—137 Louis Oosthuizen 444 534 344-35-71—138 Matthew Wolff 334 544 344-34-68—138

