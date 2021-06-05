Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Verstappen crashes, Gasly fastest in Azerbaijan 3rd practice

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 6:13 am
< a min read
      

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen crashed in the third practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday as Pierre Gasly set the fastest time.

Verstappen ran wide on a narrow left-hand corner in the old town section while pushing to match the pace of his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. The low-speed impact with the barrier on the exit broke the suspension on Verstappen’s car.

The session was stopped so Verstappen’s stranded car could be recovered. The Dutch driver was visibly frustrated to have his preparation for Saturday’s qualifying session disrupted and placed 15th from limited running.

AlphaTauri’s Gasly was fastest in a time of 1 minute, 42.251 seconds, beating Perez by .344 seconds, though Perez still has the fastest time of the weekend so far from Friday.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Defending champion Lewis Hamilton complained of a lack of grip, but he came closer to Red Bull’s pace after two poor sessions Friday. A lap of 1:42.697 late in the session put Hamilton third in his best time of the weekend so far, .446 off Gasly His teammate Valtteri Bottas was 13th.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|6 Smarter Business Month: Make Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters