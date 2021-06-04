On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Vikings agree to terms with cornerback Breeland

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 7:39 pm
The Minnesota Vikings agreed to contract terms Friday with former Kansas City cornerback Bashaud Breeland, bringing in another veteran to boost a major weakness last season.

Breeland played in two Super Bowls with the Chiefs. He had seven tackles, including two for loss, one pass defensed and one interception in Super Bowl 54 for the champion Chiefs.

Breeland was a fourth-round draft pick out of Clemson by Washington in 2014. He played in 2018 for Green Bay, appearing in seven games with two interceptions — including one returned for a touchdown.

For his career, Breeland has played in 94 games (88 starts) and totaled 367 tackles with 12 tackles for loss, 14 interceptions and 81 passes defensed.

The Vikings used rookies Cam Dantzler and Jeff Gladney as their primary cornerbacks last year. They have signed veterans Patrick Peterson, Mackensie Alexander and Tye Smith to enhance the position this offseason.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

