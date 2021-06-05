On Air: Business of Government Hour
Virginia gets 21 hits, beats Jacksonville 13-8

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 4:25 pm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zack Gelof and Kyle Teel had four hits each, Jake Gelof and Chris Newell homered, and Virginia beat Jacksonville 13-8 in a Columbia Regional elimination game on Saturday.

The No. 3 regional seed Cavaliers (30-24) scored in seven of the eight innings they went to the plate and finished with 21 hits.

The fourth-seeded Dolphins (16-34) took a 5-2 lead in the top of the third, opening the inning with five consecutive singles to force a pitching change. But Virginia retook the lead for good, going ahead 11-7 after a five-run sixth inning.

Nate Savino (3-3) gave up one run on two hits in 4 2/3 innings for Virginia.

Mike Cassala and Jackson Grabsky had three hits each for Jacksonville. Cassala gave up five runs, four earned, in 3 1/3 innings as the Dolphins starter and stayed in the lineup as a designated hitter. Reliever Christian Graham (1-4) picked up the loss.

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

