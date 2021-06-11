On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wake Forest adding Ole Miss graduate transfer Khadim Sy

The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 12:42 pm
< a min read
      

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest is adding graduate transfer Khadim Sy from Mississippi.

The school announced Sy’s signing Friday to bolster the Demon Deacons’ frontcourt. The 6-foot-10, 238-pound Sy started 31 of his 45 games over the past two seasons at Ole Miss, averaging 7.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in that time.

Sy started his career at Virginia Tech followed by a year in junior college at Daytona State.

Sy’s arrival is part of significant roster overhaul ahead of Steve Forbes’ second season at Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons are adding four other Division I transfers in Indiana State forward Jake LaRavia, East Tennessee State wing Damari Monsato, Colorado graduate 7-footer Dallas Walton and Oklahoma graduate guard Alondes Williams.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.

Monsato, the freshman of the year in the Southern Conference, won’t play following a Wednesday surgery for an unspecified injury.

Wake Forest is also adding three freshman guards in instate recruit Lucas Taylor, Cameron Hildreth and Robert McCray.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers