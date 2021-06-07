Trending:
Walker, Castilla, Sabathia to play in All-Star softball game

By The Associated Press
June 7, 2021 6:26 pm
< a min read
      

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado Rockies sluggers Larry Walker and Vinny Castilla will play in the All-Star celebrity softball game following the Futures Game at Denver’s Coors Field on July 11 along with Cy Young Award winner CC Sabathia, former All-Star Hunter Pence and Olympic gold medal softball player Jennie Finch.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf and San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White also will play in the game, the commissioner’s office said Monday.

The game also will include wrestler The Miz, actors Ross Butler and Charles Melton, singer Kane Brown, rappers JID, Quavo and Residente, dancer JoJo Siwa, television host Karamo, DJ Steve Aoki and social media stars Noah Beck and Blake Gray.

The events are ahead of the Home Run Derby on July 12 and the All-Star Game on July 13, also at Coors Field. Baseball’s amateur draft also will start in Denver on July 11.

