Washington 1, N.Y. Mets 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|0
|2
|0
|4
|8
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|McKinney rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Williams cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|M.Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|7
|1
|3
|8
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Soto rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Mercer 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Fedde p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-S.Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|2
|1
|Washington
|000
|000
|001_1
|7
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for M.Castro in the 8th. b-struck out for Finnegan in the 8th.
E_Nido (2). LOB_New York 4, Washington 7. RBIs_Gomes (24). CS_Williams (1), Guillorme (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Nido); Washington 0. RISP_New York 0 for 1; Washington 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_McKinney. GIDP_Turner, Zimmerman, Gomes.
DP_New York 3 (Villar, Alonso; Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso; Villar, Guillorme, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi
|5
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|90
|4.46
|M.Castro
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.89
|Loup
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.86
|Lugo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.12
|Díaz, L, 1-2
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|20
|3.00
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|100
|3.33
|Finnegan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.99
|Hand, W, 4-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.86
Inherited runners-scored_M.Castro 2-0, Lugo 1-0. IBB_off Fedde (Guillorme).
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:04. A_26,246 (41,339).
