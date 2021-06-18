Trending:
Washington 1, N.Y. Mets 0

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 10:26 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 0 2 0 4 8
Villar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .209
Do.Smith lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .245
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .245
McKinney rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Guillorme 2b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .278
Nido c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Williams cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
M.Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 7 1 3 8
Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .231
Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302
Soto rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .263
Zimmerman 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .279
Gomes c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .255
Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Mercer 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .254
Robles cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Fedde p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-S.Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York 000 000 000_0 2 1
Washington 000 000 001_1 7 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for M.Castro in the 8th. b-struck out for Finnegan in the 8th.

E_Nido (2). LOB_New York 4, Washington 7. RBIs_Gomes (24). CS_Williams (1), Guillorme (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Nido); Washington 0. RISP_New York 0 for 1; Washington 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_McKinney. GIDP_Turner, Zimmerman, Gomes.

DP_New York 3 (Villar, Alonso; Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso; Villar, Guillorme, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi 5 1-3 4 0 0 2 5 90 4.46
M.Castro 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.89
Loup 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.86
Lugo 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.12
Díaz, L, 1-2 0 2 1 1 1 0 20 3.00
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fedde 7 2 0 0 4 6 100 3.33
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.99
Hand, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.86

Inherited runners-scored_M.Castro 2-0, Lugo 1-0. IBB_off Fedde (Guillorme).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:04. A_26,246 (41,339).

