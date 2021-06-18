Washington 1, N.Y. Mets 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 0 2 0 4 8 Villar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .246 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .209 Do.Smith lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .245 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .245 McKinney rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Guillorme 2b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .278 Nido c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Williams cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 M.Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 7 1 3 8 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .231 Turner ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302 Soto rf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .263 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .279 Gomes c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .255 Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Mercer 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .254 Robles cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230 Fedde p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-S.Castro ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York 000 000 000_0 2 1 Washington 000 000 001_1 7 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for M.Castro in the 8th. b-struck out for Finnegan in the 8th.

E_Nido (2). LOB_New York 4, Washington 7. RBIs_Gomes (24). CS_Williams (1), Guillorme (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Nido); Washington 0. RISP_New York 0 for 1; Washington 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_McKinney. GIDP_Turner, Zimmerman, Gomes.

DP_New York 3 (Villar, Alonso; Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso; Villar, Guillorme, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi 5 1-3 4 0 0 2 5 90 4.46 M.Castro 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.89 Loup 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 1.86 Lugo 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.12 Díaz, L, 1-2 0 2 1 1 1 0 20 3.00

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fedde 7 2 0 0 4 6 100 3.33 Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.99 Hand, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.86

Inherited runners-scored_M.Castro 2-0, Lugo 1-0. IBB_off Fedde (Guillorme).

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:04. A_26,246 (41,339).

