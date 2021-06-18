Washington 1, N.Y. Mets 0

New York Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 27 0 2 0 Totals 29 1 7 1 Villar 3b 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Turner ss 4 0 1 0 Do.Smith lf 3 0 1 0 Soto rf 2 1 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 2 0 McKinney rf 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 1 1 Guillorme 2b 2 0 1 0 Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0 Nido c 3 0 0 0 Mercer 3b 3 0 1 0 Williams cf 2 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 1 0 Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 Fedde p 2 0 0 0 M.Castro p 0 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 0 0 0 S.Castro ph 1 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 Díaz p 0 0 0 0

New York 000 000 000 — 0 Washington 000 000 001 — 1

E_Nido (2). DP_New York 3, Washington 0. LOB_New York 4, Washington 7.

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Lucchesi 5 1-3 4 0 0 2 5 M.Castro 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Loup 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Lugo 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Díaz L,1-2 0 2 1 1 1 0

Washington Fedde 7 2 0 0 4 6 Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hand W,4-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Díaz pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:04. A_26,246 (41,339).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.