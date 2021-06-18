Trending:
Washington 1, N.Y. Mets 0

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 10:28 pm
< a min read
      
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 0 2 0 Totals 29 1 7 1
Villar 3b 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 Turner ss 4 0 1 0
Do.Smith lf 3 0 1 0 Soto rf 2 1 0 0
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 Zimmerman 1b 4 0 2 0
McKinney rf 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 1 1
Guillorme 2b 2 0 1 0 Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0
Nido c 3 0 0 0 Mercer 3b 3 0 1 0
Williams cf 2 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 1 0
Lucchesi p 2 0 0 0 Fedde p 2 0 0 0
M.Castro p 0 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
Drury ph 1 0 0 0 S.Castro ph 1 0 0 0
Loup p 0 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0
Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Díaz p 0 0 0 0
New York 000 000 000 0
Washington 000 000 001 1

E_Nido (2). DP_New York 3, Washington 0. LOB_New York 4, Washington 7.

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Lucchesi 5 1-3 4 0 0 2 5
M.Castro 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Loup 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Lugo 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Díaz L,1-2 0 2 1 1 1 0
Washington
Fedde 7 2 0 0 4 6
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hand W,4-2 1 0 0 0 0 1

Díaz pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:04. A_26,246 (41,339).

