Washington 1, N.Y. Mets 0

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|0
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|7
|1
|
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|McKinney rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Guillorme 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercer 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Williams cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lucchesi p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fedde p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Castro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
E_Nido (2). DP_New York 3, Washington 0. LOB_New York 4, Washington 7.
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lucchesi
|5
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|M.Castro
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Loup
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lugo
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Díaz L,1-2
|0
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Finnegan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand W,4-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Díaz pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Adam Hamari; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:04. A_26,246 (41,339).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments