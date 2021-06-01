Washington 11, Atlanta 6

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|11
|14
|10
|3
|12
|
|Turner ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Soto rf
|4
|4
|3
|4
|1
|1
|.284
|Zimmerman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.319
|Castro 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.253
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.236
|Gomes c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Strasburg p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Voth p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Bell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Espino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|4
|9
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.294
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.310
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Almonte lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Camargo ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Inciarte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|101
|400
|320_11
|14
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|030
|101_6
|8
|0
a-walked for Santana in the 5th. b-struck out for Tomlin in the 6th. c-grounded out for Suero in the 7th. d-flied out for Dayton in the 8th. e-grounded out for Espino in the 9th.
E_Castro (7). LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_Gomes (5), Zimmerman (7), Albies (14), Acuña Jr. (9). HR_Zimmerman (6), off Santana; Soto (5), off Dayton; Acuña Jr. (17), off Voth. RBIs_Schwarber 2 (25), Soto 4 (20), Zimmerman 2 (17), Gomes 2 (16), Albies (28), Acuña Jr. 2 (35), Swanson (22), Riley 2 (24). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (8). SF_Riley. S_Fried.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Castro, Turner, Gomes, Robles, Schwarber); Atlanta 7 (Swanson 2, Acuña Jr., Almonte 2). RISP_Washington 4 for 16; Atlanta 3 for 14.
Runners moved up_Freeman, Contreras.
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|30
|4.57
|Voth, W, 2-0
|3
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|50
|2.93
|Clay, H, 3
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3.38
|Suero, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.76
|Hudson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|2.66
|Espino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.25
|Hand
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|3.72
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, L, 2-3
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|7
|92
|5.35
|Santana
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|6.75
|Tomlin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.68
|Matzek
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|27
|3.86
|Dayton
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|25
|6.17
|Newcomb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Voth 1-0, Suero 2-1, Santana 1-1. HBP_Fried (Harrison). WP_Fried(3). PB_Contreras 2(5).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:54. A_24,083 (41,084).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments