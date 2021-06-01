Washington 11, Atlanta 6

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 11 14 10 3 12 Turner ss 5 2 3 0 0 1 .311 Harrison 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .285 Soto rf 4 4 3 4 1 1 .284 Zimmerman 1b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .319 Castro 3b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .253 Schwarber lf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .236 Gomes c 5 0 1 2 0 0 .250 Strasburg p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Voth p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .500 Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Bell ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Espino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Robles cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .235

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 8 6 4 9 Acuña Jr. rf 4 4 3 2 1 1 .294 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .230 Albies 2b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .236 Riley 3b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .310 Swanson ss 5 0 1 1 0 1 .238 Almonte lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Fried p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .364 Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Camargo ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Inciarte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington 101 400 320_11 14 1 Atlanta 100 030 101_6 8 0

a-walked for Santana in the 5th. b-struck out for Tomlin in the 6th. c-grounded out for Suero in the 7th. d-flied out for Dayton in the 8th. e-grounded out for Espino in the 9th.

E_Castro (7). LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_Gomes (5), Zimmerman (7), Albies (14), Acuña Jr. (9). HR_Zimmerman (6), off Santana; Soto (5), off Dayton; Acuña Jr. (17), off Voth. RBIs_Schwarber 2 (25), Soto 4 (20), Zimmerman 2 (17), Gomes 2 (16), Albies (28), Acuña Jr. 2 (35), Swanson (22), Riley 2 (24). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (8). SF_Riley. S_Fried.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Castro, Turner, Gomes, Robles, Schwarber); Atlanta 7 (Swanson 2, Acuña Jr., Almonte 2). RISP_Washington 4 for 16; Atlanta 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Freeman, Contreras.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Strasburg 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 30 4.57 Voth, W, 2-0 3 1 2 2 1 3 50 2.93 Clay, H, 3 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 6 3.38 Suero, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 25 2.76 Hudson 1 2 1 1 0 2 17 2.66 Espino 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.25 Hand 1 1 1 1 1 0 24 3.72

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried, L, 2-3 3 2-3 6 5 5 2 7 92 5.35 Santana 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 9 6.75 Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.68 Matzek 1 3 3 3 1 1 27 3.86 Dayton 1 3 2 2 0 2 25 6.17 Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Voth 1-0, Suero 2-1, Santana 1-1. HBP_Fried (Harrison). WP_Fried(3). PB_Contreras 2(5).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:54. A_24,083 (41,084).

