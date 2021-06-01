Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 11, Atlanta 6

By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 11:32 pm
< a min read
      
Washington Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 11 14 10 Totals 35 6 8 6
Turner ss 5 2 3 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 4 3 2
Harrison 2b 4 1 1 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0
Soto rf 4 4 3 4 Albies 2b 5 1 2 1
Zimmerman 1b 5 1 2 2 Riley 3b 4 0 2 2
Castro 3b 5 1 1 0 Swanson ss 5 0 1 1
Schwarber lf 4 1 2 2 Almonte lf 3 0 0 0
Gomes c 5 0 1 2 Contreras c 4 0 0 0
Strasburg p 1 0 0 0 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0
Voth p 2 1 1 0 Fried p 0 0 0 0
Clay p 0 0 0 0 Santana p 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 Camargo ph 0 1 0 0
Bell ph 1 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Inciarte ph 1 0 0 0
Espino p 0 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0
Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 Dayton p 0 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0
Washington 101 400 320 11
Atlanta 100 030 101 6

E_Castro (7). LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_Gomes (5), Zimmerman (7), Albies (14), Acuña Jr. (9). HR_Zimmerman (6), Soto (5), Acuña Jr. (17). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (8). SF_Riley (3). S_Fried (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Strasburg 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1
Voth W,2-0 3 1 2 2 1 3
Clay H,3 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Suero H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Hudson 1 2 1 1 0 2
Espino 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hand 1 1 1 1 1 0
Atlanta
Fried L,2-3 3 2-3 6 5 5 2 7
Santana 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Matzek 1 3 3 3 1 1
Dayton 1 3 2 2 0 2
Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 0

Voth pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Fried (Harrison). WP_Fried(3).

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:54. A_24,083 (41,084).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 Report: NetOps and SecOps Guide to...
6|1 MF Compliance with Splunk: Continuous...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre