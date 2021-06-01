Washington 11, Atlanta 6

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|11
|14
|10
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|
|Turner ss
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|4
|3
|2
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|4
|3
|4
|
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Castro 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Almonte lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strasburg p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voth p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Inciarte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|101
|400
|320
|—
|11
|Atlanta
|100
|030
|101
|—
|6
E_Castro (7). LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_Gomes (5), Zimmerman (7), Albies (14), Acuña Jr. (9). HR_Zimmerman (6), Soto (5), Acuña Jr. (17). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (8). SF_Riley (3). S_Fried (4).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Strasburg
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Voth W,2-0
|3
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Clay H,3
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Suero H,3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hudson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Espino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried L,2-3
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|7
|Santana
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Tomlin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Matzek
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Dayton
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Newcomb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Voth pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Fried (Harrison). WP_Fried(3).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:54. A_24,083 (41,084).
