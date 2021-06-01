Washington 11, Atlanta 6

Washington Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 41 11 14 10 Totals 35 6 8 6 Turner ss 5 2 3 0 Acuña Jr. rf 4 4 3 2 Harrison 2b 4 1 1 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Soto rf 4 4 3 4 Albies 2b 5 1 2 1 Zimmerman 1b 5 1 2 2 Riley 3b 4 0 2 2 Castro 3b 5 1 1 0 Swanson ss 5 0 1 1 Schwarber lf 4 1 2 2 Almonte lf 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 5 0 1 2 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 Strasburg p 1 0 0 0 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 Voth p 2 1 1 0 Fried p 0 0 0 0 Clay p 0 0 0 0 Santana p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Camargo ph 0 1 0 0 Bell ph 1 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Inciarte ph 1 0 0 0 Espino p 0 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 Dayton p 0 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0

Washington 101 400 320 — 11 Atlanta 100 030 101 — 6

E_Castro (7). LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 8. 2B_Gomes (5), Zimmerman (7), Albies (14), Acuña Jr. (9). HR_Zimmerman (6), Soto (5), Acuña Jr. (17). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (8). SF_Riley (3). S_Fried (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Strasburg 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 Voth W,2-0 3 1 2 2 1 3 Clay H,3 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Suero H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Hudson 1 2 1 1 0 2 Espino 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hand 1 1 1 1 1 0

Atlanta Fried L,2-3 3 2-3 6 5 5 2 7 Santana 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Matzek 1 3 3 3 1 1 Dayton 1 3 2 2 0 2 Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 0

Voth pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Fried (Harrison). WP_Fried(3).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Adam Beck; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:54. A_24,083 (41,084).

