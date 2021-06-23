On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Washington 13, Philadelphia 12

The Associated Press
June 23, 2021 5:46 pm
2 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 13 12 13 8 9
Schwarber lf 4 2 1 3 1 3 .240
Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Espino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Turner ss 4 1 3 2 1 0 .315
Soto rf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .274
Bell 1b 4 2 2 4 1 0 .228
Harrison 2b-lf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .266
Avila c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .164
Castro 3b 4 2 3 3 1 0 .250
Robles cf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .232
Fedde p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
McGowin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0
J.Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Mercer ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .261
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 43 12 15 12 6 5
Herrera cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Hoskins 1b 6 0 1 0 0 0 .239
Harper rf 4 2 1 1 2 0 .278
Realmuto c 6 1 1 0 0 0 .282
B.Miller 2b 4 1 0 0 2 2 .244
Bohm 3b 5 3 4 1 0 0 .244
Jankowski lf 4 3 3 3 1 1 .467
Torreyes ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .270
Velasquez p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .125
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-McCutchen ph 1 1 1 4 0 0 .228
Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hale p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Williams ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .364
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Vierling ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 000 056 002_13 12 1
Philadelphia 031 140 120_12 15 0

a-struck out for Fedde in the 5th. b-homered for Bradley in the 5th. c-struck out for Suero in the 6th. d-singled for Hale in the 7th. e-singled for J.Miller in the 8th. f-struck out for Alvarado in the 8th.

E_Mercer (4). LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 11. 2B_Turner (13), Castro (15), Jankowski (1), Bohm (10). HR_Schwarber (19), off Bradley; Bell (10), off Hale; Jankowski (1), off Fedde; Harper (10), off Fedde; McCutchen (13), off McGowin. RBIs_Castro 3 (27), Robles (8), Schwarber 3 (45), Turner 2 (34), Bell 4 (32), Jankowski 3 (3), Harper (20), Velasquez (2), McCutchen 4 (39), Williams (4), Bohm (32), Torreyes (14). SB_Jankowski (2). S_Avila.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Bell, Harrison); Philadelphia 4 (Harper, Hoskins, Herrera). RISP_Washington 6 for 12; Philadelphia 8 for 16.

Runners moved up_Torreyes, Herrera. LIDP_Robles. GIDP_Soto, Robles.

DP_Philadelphia 3 (B.Miller, Hoskins, B.Miller; B.Miller, Torreyes, Hoskins; Bohm, B.Miller, Hoskins).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fedde 4 6 5 5 3 1 74 3.90
McGowin 2-3 3 4 4 1 1 28 3.93
Suero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.10
Clay, H, 6 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 34 4.43
J.Miller, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Voth, H, 2 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 16 3.00
Rainey, W, 1-2 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 16 7.54
Espino, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.20
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez 4 1-3 3 4 4 2 5 86 4.74
Bradley 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 21 4.20
Coonrod 2-3 0 3 3 3 2 27 4.18
Hale, BS, 0-1 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 30 6.41
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 2.70
Neris, L, 1-4, BS, 10-15 1 3 2 2 0 0 10 3.54

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 1-0, J.Miller 2-0, Rainey 2-2, Bradley 2-2, Hale 3-3. HBP_McGowin (Herrera). WP_Coonrod.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_4:19. A_17,892 (42,792).

