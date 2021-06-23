Washington 13, Philadelphia 12

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|13
|12
|13
|8
|9
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|3
|.240
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Espino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.315
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.274
|Bell 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.228
|Harrison 2b-lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Avila c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.164
|Castro 3b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.250
|Robles cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.232
|Fedde p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|J.Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Mercer ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|12
|15
|12
|6
|5
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Hoskins 1b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Harper rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.278
|Realmuto c
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|B.Miller 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.244
|Bohm 3b
|5
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Jankowski lf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.467
|Torreyes ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Velasquez p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-McCutchen ph
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.228
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hale p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Williams ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Vierling ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|000
|056
|002_13
|12
|1
|Philadelphia
|031
|140
|120_12
|15
|0
a-struck out for Fedde in the 5th. b-homered for Bradley in the 5th. c-struck out for Suero in the 6th. d-singled for Hale in the 7th. e-singled for J.Miller in the 8th. f-struck out for Alvarado in the 8th.
E_Mercer (4). LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 11. 2B_Turner (13), Castro (15), Jankowski (1), Bohm (10). HR_Schwarber (19), off Bradley; Bell (10), off Hale; Jankowski (1), off Fedde; Harper (10), off Fedde; McCutchen (13), off McGowin. RBIs_Castro 3 (27), Robles (8), Schwarber 3 (45), Turner 2 (34), Bell 4 (32), Jankowski 3 (3), Harper (20), Velasquez (2), McCutchen 4 (39), Williams (4), Bohm (32), Torreyes (14). SB_Jankowski (2). S_Avila.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Bell, Harrison); Philadelphia 4 (Harper, Hoskins, Herrera). RISP_Washington 6 for 12; Philadelphia 8 for 16.
Runners moved up_Torreyes, Herrera. LIDP_Robles. GIDP_Soto, Robles.
DP_Philadelphia 3 (B.Miller, Hoskins, B.Miller; B.Miller, Torreyes, Hoskins; Bohm, B.Miller, Hoskins).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde
|4
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|1
|74
|3.90
|McGowin
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|28
|3.93
|Suero
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.10
|Clay, H, 6
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|34
|4.43
|J.Miller, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Voth, H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|3.00
|Rainey, W, 1-2
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|7.54
|Espino, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.20
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|4
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|5
|86
|4.74
|Bradley
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|4.20
|Coonrod
|
|2-3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|27
|4.18
|Hale, BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|30
|6.41
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.70
|Neris, L, 1-4, BS, 10-15
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|3.54
Inherited runners-scored_Suero 1-0, J.Miller 2-0, Rainey 2-2, Bradley 2-2, Hale 3-3. HBP_McGowin (Herrera). WP_Coonrod.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_4:19. A_17,892 (42,792).
