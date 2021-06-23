Washington 13, Philadelphia 12

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 13 12 13 8 9 Schwarber lf 4 2 1 3 1 3 .240 Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Espino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Turner ss 4 1 3 2 1 0 .315 Soto rf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .274 Bell 1b 4 2 2 4 1 0 .228 Harrison 2b-lf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .266 Avila c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .164 Castro 3b 4 2 3 3 1 0 .250 Robles cf 4 2 1 1 1 1 .232 Fedde p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 McGowin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — J.Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Mercer ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .261

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 12 15 12 6 5 Herrera cf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Hoskins 1b 6 0 1 0 0 0 .239 Harper rf 4 2 1 1 2 0 .278 Realmuto c 6 1 1 0 0 0 .282 B.Miller 2b 4 1 0 0 2 2 .244 Bohm 3b 5 3 4 1 0 0 .244 Jankowski lf 4 3 3 3 1 1 .467 Torreyes ss 4 1 2 1 1 0 .270 Velasquez p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .125 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-McCutchen ph 1 1 1 4 0 0 .228 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hale p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Williams ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .364 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Vierling ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington 000 056 002_13 12 1 Philadelphia 031 140 120_12 15 0

a-struck out for Fedde in the 5th. b-homered for Bradley in the 5th. c-struck out for Suero in the 6th. d-singled for Hale in the 7th. e-singled for J.Miller in the 8th. f-struck out for Alvarado in the 8th.

E_Mercer (4). LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 11. 2B_Turner (13), Castro (15), Jankowski (1), Bohm (10). HR_Schwarber (19), off Bradley; Bell (10), off Hale; Jankowski (1), off Fedde; Harper (10), off Fedde; McCutchen (13), off McGowin. RBIs_Castro 3 (27), Robles (8), Schwarber 3 (45), Turner 2 (34), Bell 4 (32), Jankowski 3 (3), Harper (20), Velasquez (2), McCutchen 4 (39), Williams (4), Bohm (32), Torreyes (14). SB_Jankowski (2). S_Avila.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Bell, Harrison); Philadelphia 4 (Harper, Hoskins, Herrera). RISP_Washington 6 for 12; Philadelphia 8 for 16.

Runners moved up_Torreyes, Herrera. LIDP_Robles. GIDP_Soto, Robles.

DP_Philadelphia 3 (B.Miller, Hoskins, B.Miller; B.Miller, Torreyes, Hoskins; Bohm, B.Miller, Hoskins).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fedde 4 6 5 5 3 1 74 3.90 McGowin 2-3 3 4 4 1 1 28 3.93 Suero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.10 Clay, H, 6 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 34 4.43 J.Miller, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00 Voth, H, 2 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 16 3.00 Rainey, W, 1-2 2-3 2 0 0 1 1 16 7.54 Espino, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.20

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez 4 1-3 3 4 4 2 5 86 4.74 Bradley 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 21 4.20 Coonrod 2-3 0 3 3 3 2 27 4.18 Hale, BS, 0-1 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 1 30 6.41 Alvarado 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 2.70 Neris, L, 1-4, BS, 10-15 1 3 2 2 0 0 10 3.54

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 1-0, J.Miller 2-0, Rainey 2-2, Bradley 2-2, Hale 3-3. HBP_McGowin (Herrera). WP_Coonrod.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_4:19. A_17,892 (42,792).

