On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 13, Philadelphia 12

The Associated Press
June 23, 2021 5:48 pm
< a min read
      
Washington Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 13 12 13 Totals 43 12 15 12
Schwarber lf 4 2 1 3 Herrera cf 5 0 0 0
Voth p 0 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 6 0 1 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 2 1 1
Espino p 0 0 0 0 Realmuto c 6 1 1 0
Turner ss 4 1 3 2 B.Miller 2b 4 1 0 0
Soto rf 4 1 0 0 Bohm 3b 5 3 4 1
Bell 1b 4 2 2 4 Jankowski lf 4 3 3 3
Harrison 2b-lf 4 2 1 0 Torreyes ss 4 1 2 1
Avila c 3 1 0 0 Velasquez p 2 0 1 1
Castro 3b 4 2 3 3 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Robles cf 4 2 1 1 McCutchen ph 1 1 1 4
Fedde p 1 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0
Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Hale p 0 0 0 0
McGowin p 0 0 0 0 Williams ph 1 0 1 1
Suero p 0 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 Vierling ph 1 0 0 0
Clay p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0
J.Miller p 0 0 0 0
Mercer ph-2b 1 0 1 0
Washington 000 056 002 13
Philadelphia 031 140 120 12

E_Mercer (4). DP_Washington 0, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 11. 2B_Turner (13), Castro (15), Jankowski (1), Bohm (10). HR_Schwarber (19), Bell (10), Jankowski (1), Harper (10), McCutchen (13). SB_Jankowski (2). S_Avila (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Fedde 4 6 5 5 3 1
McGowin 2-3 3 4 4 1 1
Suero 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Clay H,6 1 2-3 3 1 1 0 1
J.Miller H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Voth H,2 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Rainey W,1-2 2-3 2 0 0 1 1
Espino S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Velasquez 4 1-3 3 4 4 2 5
Bradley 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Coonrod 2-3 0 3 3 3 2
Hale BS,0-1 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 1
Alvarado 1 1 0 0 1 1
Neris L,1-4 BS,10-15 1 3 2 2 0 0

HBP_McGowin (Herrera). WP_Coonrod.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons.

        Insight by AT&T: Please register to access the article on the Federal News Network and AT&T 5G Summit, to learn more about the stories and lessons learned from Defense and private sector leaders.

T_4:19. A_17,892 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Effective SRE Trainings
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Vilsack and Rep. Spanberger tour the Featherstone Farm Seed in Amelia, VA