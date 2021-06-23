Washington 13, Philadelphia 12

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|13
|12
|13
|
|Totals
|43
|12
|15
|12
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Espino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|6
|1
|1
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|B.Miller 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|5
|3
|4
|1
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Jankowski lf
|4
|3
|3
|3
|
|Harrison 2b-lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Torreyes ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Avila c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Velasquez p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Castro 3b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|McCutchen ph
|1
|1
|1
|4
|
|Fedde p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hale p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vierling ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mercer ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|000
|056
|002
|—
|13
|Philadelphia
|031
|140
|120
|—
|12
E_Mercer (4). DP_Washington 0, Philadelphia 3. LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 11. 2B_Turner (13), Castro (15), Jankowski (1), Bohm (10). HR_Schwarber (19), Bell (10), Jankowski (1), Harper (10), McCutchen (13). SB_Jankowski (2). S_Avila (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde
|4
|
|6
|5
|5
|3
|1
|McGowin
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Suero
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clay H,6
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J.Miller H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Voth H,2
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Rainey W,1-2
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Espino S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velasquez
|4
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Bradley
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Coonrod
|
|2-3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hale BS,0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Alvarado
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Neris L,1-4 BS,10-15
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
HBP_McGowin (Herrera). WP_Coonrod.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_4:19. A_17,892 (42,792).
Comments