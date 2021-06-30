Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 10 6 3 8 Margot rf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .248 Arozarena lf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .261 Franco ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .194 Díaz 3b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .242 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Zunino c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .210 Mejía c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229 Brosseau 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .184 Rasmussen p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 Sherriff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kittredge p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Phillips ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .199 Wacha p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Feyereisen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fairbanks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Meadows ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .239

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 15 18 15 6 11 Schwarber lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .249 Turner ss 4 4 4 1 0 0 .318 c-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Harper p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Robles ph-cf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .225 Soto rf 5 3 3 2 1 0 .280 Lobstein p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGowin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bell 1b 3 2 2 3 2 0 .232 Gomes c 4 1 2 1 1 1 .261 Castro 3b 4 2 2 4 1 0 .253 Parra cf-rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .222 Mercer 2b-ss 5 2 2 1 0 3 .270 Lester p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Machado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Harrison ph-2b 2 0 2 2 0 0 .277

Tampa Bay 202 100 001_6 10 0 Washington 204 113 04x_15 18 2

a-flied out for Kittredge in the 4th. b-singled for Machado in the 7th. c-struck out for Turner in the 7th. d-sacrificed for Harper in the 8th. e-walked for Castillo in the 9th.

E_Gomes (6), Castro (10). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Washington 9. 2B_Arozarena (14), Turner (15), Harrison (12). 3B_Turner (2). HR_Díaz (3), off Lester; Zunino (18), off Lester; Turner (14), off Wacha; Mercer (1), off Wacha; Castro (3), off Wacha. RBIs_Arozarena 2 (40), Díaz (26), Zunino 2 (36), Franco (5), Bell 3 (37), Soto 2 (36), Castro 4 (32), Turner (38), Mercer (1), Gomes (27), Harrison 2 (24), Robles (10). SB_Turner 2 (18), Soto 2 (5), Franco (2), Brosseau (2). SF_Arozarena, Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena, Franco, Díaz); Washington 5 (Mercer, Castro, Soto). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 10; Washington 10 for 17.

Runners moved up_Choi, Margot, Bell. GIDP_Gomes.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Brosseau, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rasmussen 2 2 2 2 1 2 26 3.18 Sherriff, L, 0-1 1-3 3 4 4 0 0 18 12.27 Kittredge 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 11 1.62 Wacha 3 7 5 5 2 5 70 5.26 Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.54 Fairbanks 1-3 3 4 4 3 1 32 4.91 Castillo 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.30

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lester, W, 2-3 5 7 5 5 2 3 96 5.34 Machado, H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 0.00 Harper 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.00 Lobstein 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 16 27.00 McGowin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.79

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 2-2, Castillo 3-1, McGowin 2-1. HBP_Sherriff (Schwarber). WP_Kittredge, Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:37. A_15,552 (41,339).

