Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 8:00 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 10 6 3 8
Margot rf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .248
Arozarena lf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .261
Franco ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .194
Díaz 3b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .242
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Zunino c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .210
Mejía c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .229
Brosseau 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .184
Rasmussen p 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Sherriff p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kittredge p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Phillips ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .199
Wacha p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Feyereisen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fairbanks p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Meadows ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .239
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 15 18 15 6 11
Schwarber lf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .249
Turner ss 4 4 4 1 0 0 .318
c-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Harper p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Robles ph-cf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .225
Soto rf 5 3 3 2 1 0 .280
Lobstein p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McGowin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bell 1b 3 2 2 3 2 0 .232
Gomes c 4 1 2 1 1 1 .261
Castro 3b 4 2 2 4 1 0 .253
Parra cf-rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .222
Mercer 2b-ss 5 2 2 1 0 3 .270
Lester p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Machado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Harrison ph-2b 2 0 2 2 0 0 .277
Tampa Bay 202 100 001_6 10 0
Washington 204 113 04x_15 18 2

a-flied out for Kittredge in the 4th. b-singled for Machado in the 7th. c-struck out for Turner in the 7th. d-sacrificed for Harper in the 8th. e-walked for Castillo in the 9th.

E_Gomes (6), Castro (10). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Washington 9. 2B_Arozarena (14), Turner (15), Harrison (12). 3B_Turner (2). HR_Díaz (3), off Lester; Zunino (18), off Lester; Turner (14), off Wacha; Mercer (1), off Wacha; Castro (3), off Wacha. RBIs_Arozarena 2 (40), Díaz (26), Zunino 2 (36), Franco (5), Bell 3 (37), Soto 2 (36), Castro 4 (32), Turner (38), Mercer (1), Gomes (27), Harrison 2 (24), Robles (10). SB_Turner 2 (18), Soto 2 (5), Franco (2), Brosseau (2). SF_Arozarena, Robles.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena, Franco, Díaz); Washington 5 (Mercer, Castro, Soto). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 10; Washington 10 for 17.

Runners moved up_Choi, Margot, Bell. GIDP_Gomes.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Brosseau, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rasmussen 2 2 2 2 1 2 26 3.18
Sherriff, L, 0-1 1-3 3 4 4 0 0 18 12.27
Kittredge 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 11 1.62
Wacha 3 7 5 5 2 5 70 5.26
Feyereisen 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.54
Fairbanks 1-3 3 4 4 3 1 32 4.91
Castillo 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.30
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lester, W, 2-3 5 7 5 5 2 3 96 5.34
Machado, H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 0.00
Harper 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.00
Lobstein 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 16 27.00
McGowin 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.79

Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 2-2, Castillo 3-1, McGowin 2-1. HBP_Sherriff (Schwarber). WP_Kittredge, Fairbanks.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:37. A_15,552 (41,339).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy enjoys an evening at Fenway