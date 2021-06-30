Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|3
|8
|
|Margot rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Franco ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|Díaz 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.210
|Mejía c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.184
|Rasmussen p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Sherriff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kittredge p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Phillips ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Wacha p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Feyereisen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fairbanks p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Meadows ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|15
|18
|15
|6
|11
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.249
|Turner ss
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.318
|c-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Harper p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Robles ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.225
|Soto rf
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.280
|Lobstein p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bell 1b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.232
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Castro 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.253
|Parra cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Mercer 2b-ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.270
|Lester p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Harrison ph-2b
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Tampa Bay
|202
|100
|001_6
|10
|0
|Washington
|204
|113
|04x_15
|18
|2
a-flied out for Kittredge in the 4th. b-singled for Machado in the 7th. c-struck out for Turner in the 7th. d-sacrificed for Harper in the 8th. e-walked for Castillo in the 9th.
E_Gomes (6), Castro (10). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Washington 9. 2B_Arozarena (14), Turner (15), Harrison (12). 3B_Turner (2). HR_Díaz (3), off Lester; Zunino (18), off Lester; Turner (14), off Wacha; Mercer (1), off Wacha; Castro (3), off Wacha. RBIs_Arozarena 2 (40), Díaz (26), Zunino 2 (36), Franco (5), Bell 3 (37), Soto 2 (36), Castro 4 (32), Turner (38), Mercer (1), Gomes (27), Harrison 2 (24), Robles (10). SB_Turner 2 (18), Soto 2 (5), Franco (2), Brosseau (2). SF_Arozarena, Robles.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Arozarena, Franco, Díaz); Washington 5 (Mercer, Castro, Soto). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 10; Washington 10 for 17.
Runners moved up_Choi, Margot, Bell. GIDP_Gomes.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Franco, Brosseau, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|26
|3.18
|Sherriff, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|18
|12.27
|Kittredge
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.62
|Wacha
|3
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|5
|70
|5.26
|Feyereisen
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.54
|Fairbanks
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|1
|32
|4.91
|Castillo
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.30
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester, W, 2-3
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|3
|96
|5.34
|Machado, H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|0.00
|Harper
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.00
|Lobstein
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|16
|27.00
|McGowin
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.79
Inherited runners-scored_Kittredge 2-2, Castillo 3-1, McGowin 2-1. HBP_Sherriff (Schwarber). WP_Kittredge, Fairbanks.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:37. A_15,552 (41,339).
