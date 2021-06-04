Washington 2, Philadelphia 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|2
|8
|
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.312
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.280
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Stevenson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Avila c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Scherzer p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|1
|11
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|1-Jankowski pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Miller rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.274
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Torreyes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Wheeler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|000
|101
|000_2
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000_1
|6
|0
a-struck out for Alvarado in the 8th.
1-ran for Hoskins in the 9th.
LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Bell (7), Avila (5), McCutchen (6), Hoskins (14). HR_Soto (7), off Wheeler. RBIs_Bell (23), Soto (23), Realmuto (20). SB_Segura (6). CS_Realmuto (1), Turner (2), Jankowski (1). S_Wheeler.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Schwarber, Scherzer); Philadelphia 3 (Herrera, Bohm, Torreyes). RISP_Washington 1 for 4; Philadelphia 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Harrison. GIDP_Schwarber.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Torreyes, Hoskins).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 5-4
|7
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|9
|108
|2.22
|Hudson, H, 11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.38
|Hand, S, 10-12
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.48
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 4-3
|7
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|101
|2.51
|Alvarado
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.50
|Brogdon
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.57
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-0. IBB_off Wheeler (Robles). HBP_Scherzer (Realmuto).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_2:56. A_15,030 (42,792).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments