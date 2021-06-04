Washington 2, Philadelphia 1

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 6 2 2 8 Turner ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .312 Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264 Soto rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .280 Bell 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .215 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Stevenson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Castro 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249 Avila c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .174 Robles cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .220 Scherzer p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 6 1 1 11 Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .320 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 1-Jankowski pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Realmuto c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .288 Miller rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .274 McCutchen lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .217 Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .215 Torreyes ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Wheeler p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington 000 101 000_2 6 0 Philadelphia 000 100 000_1 6 0

a-struck out for Alvarado in the 8th.

1-ran for Hoskins in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Bell (7), Avila (5), McCutchen (6), Hoskins (14). HR_Soto (7), off Wheeler. RBIs_Bell (23), Soto (23), Realmuto (20). SB_Segura (6). CS_Realmuto (1), Turner (2), Jankowski (1). S_Wheeler.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Schwarber, Scherzer); Philadelphia 3 (Herrera, Bohm, Torreyes). RISP_Washington 1 for 4; Philadelphia 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Harrison. GIDP_Schwarber.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Torreyes, Hoskins).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 5-4 7 2-3 5 1 1 1 9 108 2.22 Hudson, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.38 Hand, S, 10-12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.48

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, L, 4-3 7 1-3 5 2 2 2 8 101 2.51 Alvarado 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.50 Brogdon 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.57

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-0. IBB_off Wheeler (Robles). HBP_Scherzer (Realmuto).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:56. A_15,030 (42,792).

