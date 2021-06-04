Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 2, Philadelphia 1

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 10:22 pm
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 6 2 2 8
Turner ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .312
Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Soto rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .280
Bell 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .215
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Stevenson lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Castro 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .249
Avila c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .174
Robles cf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .220
Scherzer p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 6 1 1 11
Herrera cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Segura 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .320
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269
1-Jankowski pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Realmuto c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .288
Miller rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .274
McCutchen lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .217
Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .215
Torreyes ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .295
Wheeler p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 000 101 000_2 6 0
Philadelphia 000 100 000_1 6 0

a-struck out for Alvarado in the 8th.

1-ran for Hoskins in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Bell (7), Avila (5), McCutchen (6), Hoskins (14). HR_Soto (7), off Wheeler. RBIs_Bell (23), Soto (23), Realmuto (20). SB_Segura (6). CS_Realmuto (1), Turner (2), Jankowski (1). S_Wheeler.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 2 (Schwarber, Scherzer); Philadelphia 3 (Herrera, Bohm, Torreyes). RISP_Washington 1 for 4; Philadelphia 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Harrison. GIDP_Schwarber.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Torreyes, Hoskins).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 5-4 7 2-3 5 1 1 1 9 108 2.22
Hudson, H, 11 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.38
Hand, S, 10-12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.48
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, L, 4-3 7 1-3 5 2 2 2 8 101 2.51
Alvarado 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.50
Brogdon 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 4.57

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-0. IBB_off Wheeler (Robles). HBP_Scherzer (Realmuto).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:56. A_15,030 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|4 Understanding Your Federal Retirement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters