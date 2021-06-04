Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 2, Philadelphia 1

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 10:24 pm
< a min read
      
Washington Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 29 1 6 1
Turner ss 3 1 1 0 Herrera cf 4 0 0 0
Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 Segura 2b 4 1 1 0
Soto rf 4 1 1 1 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0
Bell 1b 4 0 2 1 Jankowski pr 0 0 0 0
Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0 Realmuto c 3 0 1 1
Stevenson lf 0 0 0 0 Miller rf 3 0 0 0
Castro 3b 4 0 1 0 McCutchen lf 3 0 2 0
Avila c 3 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0
Robles cf 2 0 0 0 Torreyes ss 3 0 0 0
Scherzer p 3 0 0 0 Wheeler p 1 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Washington 000 101 000 2
Philadelphia 000 100 000 1

DP_Washington 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Bell (7), Avila (5), McCutchen (6), Hoskins (14). HR_Soto (7). SB_Segura (6). S_Wheeler (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer W,5-4 7 2-3 5 1 1 1 9
Hudson H,11 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hand S,10-12 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Wheeler L,4-3 7 1-3 5 2 2 2 8
Alvarado 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brogdon 1 1 0 0 0 0

Hudson pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Scherzer (Realmuto).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:56. A_15,030 (42,792).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|4 Understanding Your Federal Retirement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters