Washington 2, Philadelphia 1

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|1
|
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Jankowski pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stevenson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Avila c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torreyes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Scherzer p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wheeler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
DP_Washington 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Bell (7), Avila (5), McCutchen (6), Hoskins (14). HR_Soto (7). SB_Segura (6). S_Wheeler (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer W,5-4
|7
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Hudson H,11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hand S,10-12
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler L,4-3
|7
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Alvarado
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brogdon
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hudson pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Scherzer (Realmuto).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_2:56. A_15,030 (42,792).
