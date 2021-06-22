Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|2
|10
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Mercer 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.309
|Soto rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Harrison 2b-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|b-Parra ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|d-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|4
|13
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.241
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.286
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.279
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|B.Miller 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.252
|Torreyes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Wheeler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Falter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Vierling ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|Washington
|201
|000
|000_3
|9
|1
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|010_2
|6
|0
a-popped out for Falter in the 4th. b-walked for Scherzer in the 6th. c-grounded out for Suárez in the 7th. d-lined out for Voth in the 8th. e-singled for Alvarado in the 9th.
E_Castro (8). LOB_Washington 9, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Castro (14), Robles (13), Hoskins (16), Bohm (9). HR_Harper (9), off Scherzer; Hoskins (16), off Rainey. RBIs_Bell (28), Gomes 2 (26), Harper (19), Hoskins (43). SB_Soto (3), Harrison (4). CS_Harrison (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Harrison, Robles, Turner, Zimmerman); Philadelphia 5 (Wheeler, Harper, Jankowski, Hoskins). RISP_Washington 3 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Schwarber, Torreyes. GIDP_Torreyes.
DP_Washington 1 (Castro, Harrison, Bell).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 6-4
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|8
|106
|2.19
|Voth, H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|2.48
|Rainey, H, 8
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|7.77
|Hand, S, 16-18
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|34
|2.61
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, L, 5-4
|3
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|73
|2.36
|Falter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.00
|Brogdon
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|4.23
|Suárez
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.67
|Bradley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.77
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.81
Inherited runners-scored_Suárez 2-0. HBP_Wheeler (Harrison), Hand (Torreyes).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:52. A_19,652 (42,792).
Comments