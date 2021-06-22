Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 9 3 2 10 Schwarber lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .240 Mercer 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Turner ss 4 1 0 0 1 1 .309 Soto rf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .279 Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .223 Gomes c 4 0 2 2 0 1 .257 Castro 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Harrison 2b-lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .266 Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231 Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 b-Parra ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .500 Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 d-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 4 13 Herrera cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Hoskins 1b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .241 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .286 Harper rf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .279 McCutchen lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .225 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .233 B.Miller 2b 1 0 0 0 3 0 .252 Torreyes ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Wheeler p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Falter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .364 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .344 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Vierling ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .600

Washington 201 000 000_3 9 1 Philadelphia 010 000 010_2 6 0

a-popped out for Falter in the 4th. b-walked for Scherzer in the 6th. c-grounded out for Suárez in the 7th. d-lined out for Voth in the 8th. e-singled for Alvarado in the 9th.

E_Castro (8). LOB_Washington 9, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Castro (14), Robles (13), Hoskins (16), Bohm (9). HR_Harper (9), off Scherzer; Hoskins (16), off Rainey. RBIs_Bell (28), Gomes 2 (26), Harper (19), Hoskins (43). SB_Soto (3), Harrison (4). CS_Harrison (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 6 (Harrison, Robles, Turner, Zimmerman); Philadelphia 5 (Wheeler, Harper, Jankowski, Hoskins). RISP_Washington 3 for 10; Philadelphia 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Schwarber, Torreyes. GIDP_Torreyes.

DP_Washington 1 (Castro, Harrison, Bell).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer, W, 6-4 5 2 1 1 3 8 106 2.19 Voth, H, 1 2 0 0 0 1 2 23 2.48 Rainey, H, 8 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 20 7.77 Hand, S, 16-18 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 1 34 2.61

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, L, 5-4 3 6 3 3 1 4 73 2.36 Falter 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.00 Brogdon 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 25 4.23 Suárez 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.67 Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.77 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.81

Inherited runners-scored_Suárez 2-0. HBP_Wheeler (Harrison), Hand (Torreyes).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:52. A_19,652 (42,792).

