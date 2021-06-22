Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercer 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|McCutchen lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Miller 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison 2b-lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torreyes ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wheeler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Falter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parra ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vierling ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Washington
|201
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|010
|000
|010
|—
|2
E_Castro (8). DP_Washington 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Washington 9, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Castro (14), Robles (13), Hoskins (16), Bohm (9). HR_Harper (9), Hoskins (16). SB_Soto (3), Harrison (4).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer W,6-4
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Voth H,1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rainey H,8
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Hand S,16-18
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler L,5-4
|3
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Falter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brogdon
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Suárez
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bradley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Wheeler (Harrison), Hand (Torreyes).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:52. A_19,652 (42,792).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments