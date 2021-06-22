Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

Washington Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 33 2 6 2 Schwarber lf 5 0 1 0 Herrera cf 5 0 0 0 Mercer 2b 0 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 5 1 2 1 Turner ss 4 1 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 Soto rf 5 2 2 0 Harper rf 4 1 2 1 Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 McCutchen lf 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 2 2 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 Castro 3b 4 0 1 0 B.Miller 2b 1 0 0 0 Harrison 2b-lf 3 0 1 0 Torreyes ss 3 0 0 0 Robles cf 4 0 1 0 Wheeler p 1 0 0 0 Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 Falter p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 0 0 0 0 Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 Voth p 0 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Williams ph 1 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 Vierling ph 1 0 1 0

Washington 201 000 000 — 3 Philadelphia 010 000 010 — 2

E_Castro (8). DP_Washington 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Washington 9, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Castro (14), Robles (13), Hoskins (16), Bohm (9). HR_Harper (9), Hoskins (16). SB_Soto (3), Harrison (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Scherzer W,6-4 5 2 1 1 3 8 Voth H,1 2 0 0 0 1 2 Rainey H,8 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 Hand S,16-18 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 1

Philadelphia Wheeler L,5-4 3 6 3 3 1 4 Falter 1 1 0 0 0 1 Brogdon 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Suárez 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 1 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Wheeler (Harrison), Hand (Torreyes).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:52. A_19,652 (42,792).

