Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 11:19 pm
< a min read
      
Washington Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 9 3 Totals 33 2 6 2
Schwarber lf 5 0 1 0 Herrera cf 5 0 0 0
Mercer 2b 0 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 5 1 2 1
Turner ss 4 1 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0
Soto rf 5 2 2 0 Harper rf 4 1 2 1
Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 McCutchen lf 3 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 0 2 2 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0
Castro 3b 4 0 1 0 B.Miller 2b 1 0 0 0
Harrison 2b-lf 3 0 1 0 Torreyes ss 3 0 0 0
Robles cf 4 0 1 0 Wheeler p 1 0 0 0
Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 Falter p 0 0 0 0
Parra ph 0 0 0 0 Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0
Voth p 0 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0
Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 Suárez p 0 0 0 0
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Williams ph 1 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 Bradley p 0 0 0 0
Alvarado p 0 0 0 0
Vierling ph 1 0 1 0
Washington 201 000 000 3
Philadelphia 010 000 010 2

E_Castro (8). DP_Washington 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Washington 9, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Castro (14), Robles (13), Hoskins (16), Bohm (9). HR_Harper (9), Hoskins (16). SB_Soto (3), Harrison (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Scherzer W,6-4 5 2 1 1 3 8
Voth H,1 2 0 0 0 1 2
Rainey H,8 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Hand S,16-18 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Wheeler L,5-4 3 6 3 3 1 4
Falter 1 1 0 0 0 1
Brogdon 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Suárez 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bradley 1 1 0 0 0 1
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Wheeler (Harrison), Hand (Torreyes).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:52. A_19,652 (42,792).

