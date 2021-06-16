Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|1
|9
|1
|1
|4
|
|Frazier 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Polanco rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Evans 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Newman ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.145
|d-Stallings c-ph
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|De Jong p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Tom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bednar p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Moran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|González 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|4
|8
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Bell 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.223
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|García 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Mercer 3b-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Espino p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Harrison 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|010_1
|9
|0
|Washington
|010
|000
|20x_3
|8
|0
a-grounded out for De Jong in the 5th. b-singled for Espino in the 5th. c-flied out for Rainey in the 6th. d-singled for Stallings in the 7th. e-struck out for Bednar in the 7th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Washington 8. 2B_De Jong (1), Reynolds (19), Hayes (3). HR_Gomes (7), off De Jong; Bell (9), off Bednar. RBIs_Reynolds (32), Gomes (23), Bell 2 (26). SB_Polanco (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Frazier 2, Gamel, Moran); Washington 4 (Robles, Zimmerman). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 7; Washington 1 for 5.
GIDP_Soto.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (De Jong, Newman, Evans).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|De Jong, L, 0-1
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|71
|4.26
|Shreve
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.88
|Stratton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|30
|2.95
|Bednar
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|18
|3.96
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.71
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino, W, 1-2
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|53
|2.28
|Rainey, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|7.97
|Clay, H, 5
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.35
|Finnegan, H, 6
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|4.13
|Hand, S, 13-15
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.96
Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 1-0, Hand 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:59. A_16,781 (41,339).
