Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 1 9 1 1 4 Frazier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .324 Hayes 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .283 Reynolds cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .293 Polanco rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .204 Evans 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Perez c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .145 d-Stallings c-ph 2 0 2 0 0 0 .228 De Jong p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200 a-Tom ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .156 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Moran ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .291 González 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .227

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 8 3 4 8 Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .303 Soto rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .266 Bell 1b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .223 Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gomes c 4 1 2 1 0 2 .255 García 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200 Mercer 3b-1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .250 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Espino p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Stevenson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Harrison 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274

Pittsburgh 000 000 010_1 9 0 Washington 010 000 20x_3 8 0

a-grounded out for De Jong in the 5th. b-singled for Espino in the 5th. c-flied out for Rainey in the 6th. d-singled for Stallings in the 7th. e-struck out for Bednar in the 7th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Washington 8. 2B_De Jong (1), Reynolds (19), Hayes (3). HR_Gomes (7), off De Jong; Bell (9), off Bednar. RBIs_Reynolds (32), Gomes (23), Bell 2 (26). SB_Polanco (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Frazier 2, Gamel, Moran); Washington 4 (Robles, Zimmerman). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 7; Washington 1 for 5.

GIDP_Soto.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (De Jong, Newman, Evans).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA De Jong, L, 0-1 4 4 1 1 2 5 71 4.26 Shreve 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.88 Stratton 1 1 0 0 2 1 30 2.95 Bednar 1 2 2 2 0 2 18 3.96 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.71

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Espino, W, 1-2 5 3 0 0 0 2 53 2.28 Rainey, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 0 22 7.97 Clay, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 17 4.35 Finnegan, H, 6 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 9 4.13 Hand, S, 13-15 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 22 2.96

Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 1-0, Hand 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:59. A_16,781 (41,339).

