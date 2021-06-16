Trending:
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 7:21 pm
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 1 9 1 1 4
Frazier 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .324
Hayes 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .283
Reynolds cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .293
Polanco rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .204
Evans 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gamel lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Newman ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Perez c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .145
d-Stallings c-ph 2 0 2 0 0 0 .228
De Jong p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200
a-Tom ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .156
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bednar p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Moran ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .291
González 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 8 3 4 8
Schwarber lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .303
Soto rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .266
Bell 1b 3 1 2 2 1 0 .223
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 1 2 1 0 2 .255
García 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .200
Mercer 3b-1b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .250
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Espino p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Stevenson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harrison 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Pittsburgh 000 000 010_1 9 0
Washington 010 000 20x_3 8 0

a-grounded out for De Jong in the 5th. b-singled for Espino in the 5th. c-flied out for Rainey in the 6th. d-singled for Stallings in the 7th. e-struck out for Bednar in the 7th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 9, Washington 8. 2B_De Jong (1), Reynolds (19), Hayes (3). HR_Gomes (7), off De Jong; Bell (9), off Bednar. RBIs_Reynolds (32), Gomes (23), Bell 2 (26). SB_Polanco (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 5 (Frazier 2, Gamel, Moran); Washington 4 (Robles, Zimmerman). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 7; Washington 1 for 5.

GIDP_Soto.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (De Jong, Newman, Evans).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
De Jong, L, 0-1 4 4 1 1 2 5 71 4.26
Shreve 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.88
Stratton 1 1 0 0 2 1 30 2.95
Bednar 1 2 2 2 0 2 18 3.96
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.71
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Espino, W, 1-2 5 3 0 0 0 2 53 2.28
Rainey, H, 6 1 0 0 0 1 0 22 7.97
Clay, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 17 4.35
Finnegan, H, 6 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 9 4.13
Hand, S, 13-15 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 22 2.96

Inherited runners-scored_Finnegan 1-0, Hand 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:59. A_16,781 (41,339).

