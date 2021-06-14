Trending:
Sports News

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 10:18 pm
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 7 2 3 5
Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .332
Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298
Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Stallings c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .224
Evans rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .216
Newman ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .209
González 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .218
Tom lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .160
Brubaker p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .158
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Polanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 3 6 3 3 5
Schwarber lf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .229
Turner ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .298
Soto rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .267
Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .216
Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247
Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Robles cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .232
Lester p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 010 001 000_2 7 1
Washington 002 000 10x_3 6 0

a-flied out for Stratton in the 7th. b-struck out for Finnegan in the 7th. c-grounded out for Crick in the 9th.

E_Hayes (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Washington 7. 2B_Reynolds (18), Stallings (12), Robles (11). HR_Newman (2), off Lester; Schwarber (13), off Holmes. RBIs_Newman (12), González (19), Schwarber 2 (33), Soto (28). SF_González. S_Lester.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Stallings, Frazier, Evans, Brubaker); Washington 2 (Harrison, Castro). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 7; Washington 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Reynolds, Stallings, Tom. GIDP_Newman.

DP_Washington 1 (Castro, Harrison, Bell).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brubaker 5 4 2 2 2 1 71 3.88
Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.03
Holmes, L, 2-2 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 4.60
Howard 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.45
Crick 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 2.04
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lester 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 2 86 4.09
Suero, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.26
Finnegan, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.90
Rainey, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 8.38
Hand, S, 12-14 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.16

Inherited runners-scored_Crick 1-0, Suero 1-1. HBP_Howard (Harrison).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:55. A_14,859 (41,339).

Sports News

Comments

