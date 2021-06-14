Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|3
|5
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.332
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Evans rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|González 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.218
|Tom lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.160
|Brubaker p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Polanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|3
|5
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.229
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Lester p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pittsburgh
|010
|001
|000_2
|7
|1
|Washington
|002
|000
|10x_3
|6
|0
a-flied out for Stratton in the 7th. b-struck out for Finnegan in the 7th. c-grounded out for Crick in the 9th.
E_Hayes (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Washington 7. 2B_Reynolds (18), Stallings (12), Robles (11). HR_Newman (2), off Lester; Schwarber (13), off Holmes. RBIs_Newman (12), González (19), Schwarber 2 (33), Soto (28). SF_González. S_Lester.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Stallings, Frazier, Evans, Brubaker); Washington 2 (Harrison, Castro). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 7; Washington 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Reynolds, Stallings, Tom. GIDP_Newman.
DP_Washington 1 (Castro, Harrison, Bell).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|71
|3.88
|Stratton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.03
|Holmes, L, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|4.60
|Howard
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.45
|Crick
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.04
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|86
|4.09
|Suero, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.26
|Finnegan, W, 3-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.90
|Rainey, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|8.38
|Hand, S, 12-14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.16
Inherited runners-scored_Crick 1-0, Suero 1-1. HBP_Howard (Harrison).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:55. A_14,859 (41,339).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments