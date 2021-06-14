Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 7 2 3 5 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .332 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .298 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Stallings c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .224 Evans rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .216 Newman ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .209 González 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .218 Tom lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .160 Brubaker p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .158 Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Polanco ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 3 6 3 3 5 Schwarber lf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .229 Turner ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .298 Soto rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .267 Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .216 Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .247 Castro 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Robles cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .232 Lester p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Pittsburgh 010 001 000_2 7 1 Washington 002 000 10x_3 6 0

a-flied out for Stratton in the 7th. b-struck out for Finnegan in the 7th. c-grounded out for Crick in the 9th.

E_Hayes (1). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Washington 7. 2B_Reynolds (18), Stallings (12), Robles (11). HR_Newman (2), off Lester; Schwarber (13), off Holmes. RBIs_Newman (12), González (19), Schwarber 2 (33), Soto (28). SF_González. S_Lester.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Stallings, Frazier, Evans, Brubaker); Washington 2 (Harrison, Castro). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 7; Washington 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Reynolds, Stallings, Tom. GIDP_Newman.

DP_Washington 1 (Castro, Harrison, Bell).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brubaker 5 4 2 2 2 1 71 3.88 Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 3.03 Holmes, L, 2-2 1 1 1 1 0 2 14 4.60 Howard 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.45 Crick 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 2.04

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lester 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 2 86 4.09 Suero, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.26 Finnegan, W, 3-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.90 Rainey, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 8.38 Hand, S, 12-14 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.16

Inherited runners-scored_Crick 1-0, Suero 1-1. HBP_Howard (Harrison).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:55. A_14,859 (41,339).

