Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
June 14, 2021 10:20 pm
Pittsburgh Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 29 3 6 3
Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 1 2 2
Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 Turner ss 4 1 1 0
Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0 Soto rf 4 0 1 1
Stallings c 4 1 1 0 Bell 1b 3 0 1 0
Evans rf 3 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 3 0 0 0
Newman ss 4 1 2 1 Gomes c 3 0 0 0
González 1b 3 0 1 1 Castro 3b 4 0 0 0
Tom lf 3 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 1 1 0
Brubaker p 2 0 1 0 Lester p 1 0 0 0
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Polanco ph 1 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0
Crick p 0 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0
Gamel ph 1 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 010 001 000 2
Washington 002 000 10x 3

E_Hayes (1). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Washington 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Washington 7. 2B_Reynolds (18), Stallings (12), Robles (11). HR_Newman (2), Schwarber (13). SF_González (1). S_Lester (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Brubaker 5 4 2 2 2 1
Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 1
Holmes L,2-2 1 1 1 1 0 2
Howard 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Crick 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Washington
Lester 5 1-3 6 2 2 1 2
Suero BS,0-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Finnegan W,3-2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Rainey H,5 1 0 0 0 1 0
Hand S,12-14 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Howard (Harrison).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:55. A_14,859 (41,339).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

