Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stallings c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Evans rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|González 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tom lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brubaker p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lester p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Howard p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|Washington
|002
|000
|10x
|—
|3
E_Hayes (1). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Washington 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Washington 7. 2B_Reynolds (18), Stallings (12), Robles (11). HR_Newman (2), Schwarber (13). SF_González (1). S_Lester (1).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brubaker
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Stratton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holmes L,2-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Howard
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Crick
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Suero BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan W,3-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rainey H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hand S,12-14
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Howard (Harrison).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:55. A_14,859 (41,339).
