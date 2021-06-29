Trending:
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

The Associated Press
June 29, 2021 9:55 pm
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 8 3 2 8
Lowe 2b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .205
b-Díaz ph-1b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .273
c-Brosseau ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180
Franco ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .154
Meadows lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .239
Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .276
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .234
Zunino c 4 1 1 1 0 3 .207
Phillips rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Kittredge p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Springs p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Margot ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Hill p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .333
a-Arozarena ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 8 4 1 4
Schwarber lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .253
Turner ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .310
Soto rf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .273
Zimmerman 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Gomes c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255
Harrison 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Castro 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Robles cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .225
Ross p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .292
Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Voth p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 011 001_3 8 0
Washington 310 000 00x_4 8 1

a-struck out for Hill in the 7th. b-singled for Lowe in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Choi in the 7th. d-lined out for Clay in the 7th. e-flied out for Springs in the 9th.

E_Gomes (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Washington 2. 2B_Meadows (20), Kiermaier (9), Turner (14), Castro (16), Gomes (7). HR_Lowe (16), off Ross; Zunino (17), off Hand; Schwarber (25), off Hill; Soto (9), off Hill; Robles (1), off Hill. RBIs_Lowe (38), Kiermaier (11), Zunino (34), Schwarber (53), Soto 2 (34), Robles (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Wendle, Meadows, Zunino, Franco); Washington 1 (Harrison). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 10; Washington 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Wendle. GIDP_Harrison, Schwarber.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Wendle, Choi; Franco, Lowe, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, L, 6-3 6 8 4 4 1 2 82 3.70
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.64
Springs 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.15
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ross, W, 5-7 6 1-3 6 2 2 2 7 88 4.02
Clay, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.21
Voth, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.75
Hand, S, 18-20 1 1 1 1 0 0 8 2.60

Inherited runners-scored_Clay 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:34. A_17,117 (41,339).

