Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|2
|8
|
|Lowe 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.205
|b-Díaz ph-1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|c-Brosseau ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Meadows lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.207
|Phillips rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Kittredge p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Springs p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Margot ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Hill p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|a-Arozarena ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|8
|4
|1
|4
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.273
|Zimmerman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Harrison 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|Ross p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Tampa Bay
|000
|011
|001_3
|8
|0
|Washington
|310
|000
|00x_4
|8
|1
a-struck out for Hill in the 7th. b-singled for Lowe in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Choi in the 7th. d-lined out for Clay in the 7th. e-flied out for Springs in the 9th.
E_Gomes (5). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Washington 2. 2B_Meadows (20), Kiermaier (9), Turner (14), Castro (16), Gomes (7). HR_Lowe (16), off Ross; Zunino (17), off Hand; Schwarber (25), off Hill; Soto (9), off Hill; Robles (1), off Hill. RBIs_Lowe (38), Kiermaier (11), Zunino (34), Schwarber (53), Soto 2 (34), Robles (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Wendle, Meadows, Zunino, Franco); Washington 1 (Harrison). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 10; Washington 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Wendle. GIDP_Harrison, Schwarber.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe, Wendle, Choi; Franco, Lowe, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 6-3
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|1
|2
|82
|3.70
|Kittredge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.64
|Springs
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.15
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ross, W, 5-7
|6
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|88
|4.02
|Clay, H, 7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.21
|Voth, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.75
|Hand, S, 18-20
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|2.60
Inherited runners-scored_Clay 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:34. A_17,117 (41,339).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments