Washington 5, Atlanta 3

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|2
|7
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Harrison 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.285
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Gomes c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.258
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Stevenson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|Lester p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|3
|10
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.287
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.241
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Adrianza lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|K.Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|a-Almonte ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Smyly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Contreras c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Washington
|010
|020
|011_5
|9
|1
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|200_3
|7
|1
a-doubled for K.Smith in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Santana in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hudson in the 9th. d-struck out for Martin in the 9th.
E_Turner (7), Swanson (5). LOB_Washington 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Turner (10), Almonte (1), Albies (15). HR_Soto (6), off Smyly; Gomes (5), off Minter; Swanson (9), off Lester. RBIs_Castro (20), Soto 2 (22), Gomes (17), Turner (28), Swanson (23), Albies 2 (30). SB_Albies (4), Robles (5), Turner (13). CS_Acuña Jr. (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Robles, Schwarber, Harrison); Atlanta 6 (Riley 2, Acuña Jr., Adrianza). RISP_Washington 2 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_K.Smith, Riley. GIDP_Gomes, Robles.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman; Albies, Swanson, Freeman).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|87
|4.37
|Rainey, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|25
|9.42
|Hudson, W, 4-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|2.49
|Hand, S, 9-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.54
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|4
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|90
|5.98
|Jackson
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.29
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.00
|Minter, L, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.35
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored_Rainey 1-0, Hudson 2-2, Jackson 1-0. HBP_Martin (Robles).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Adam Beck; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:24. A_32,752 (41,084).
Comments