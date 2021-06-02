Trending:
Washington 5, Atlanta 3

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 11:01 pm
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 9 5 2 7
Turner ss 5 0 2 1 0 1 .313
Harrison 2b 5 1 0 0 0 0 .276
Soto rf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .285
Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .208
Gomes c 4 2 2 1 0 1 .258
Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .238
Stevenson lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Castro 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .253
Lester p 3 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .277
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Robles cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .230
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 7 3 3 10
Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .287
Freeman 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .232
Albies 2b 4 0 2 2 0 0 .241
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .303
Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .239
Adrianza lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .234
Heredia cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .276
K.Smith c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .286
a-Almonte ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .167
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Smyly p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .077
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santana p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Contreras c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Washington 010 020 011_5 9 1
Atlanta 010 000 200_3 7 1

a-doubled for K.Smith in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Santana in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hudson in the 9th. d-struck out for Martin in the 9th.

E_Turner (7), Swanson (5). LOB_Washington 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Turner (10), Almonte (1), Albies (15). HR_Soto (6), off Smyly; Gomes (5), off Minter; Swanson (9), off Lester. RBIs_Castro (20), Soto 2 (22), Gomes (17), Turner (28), Swanson (23), Albies 2 (30). SB_Albies (4), Robles (5), Turner (13). CS_Acuña Jr. (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Robles, Schwarber, Harrison); Atlanta 6 (Riley 2, Acuña Jr., Adrianza). RISP_Washington 2 for 8; Atlanta 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_K.Smith, Riley. GIDP_Gomes, Robles.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman; Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lester 5 2-3 5 1 1 2 3 87 4.37
Rainey, H, 4 1 1 2 2 1 3 25 9.42
Hudson, W, 4-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 20 2.49
Hand, S, 9-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.54
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smyly 4 1-3 7 3 3 2 6 90 5.98
Jackson 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 1.29
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 6.00
Minter, L, 1-2 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 4.35
Martin 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 2.08

Inherited runners-scored_Rainey 1-0, Hudson 2-2, Jackson 1-0. HBP_Martin (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Adam Beck; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:24. A_32,752 (41,084).

