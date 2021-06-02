Washington 5, Atlanta 3

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Adrianza lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stevenson lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|K.Smith c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lester p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Almonte ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smyly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Santana p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Contreras c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|010
|020
|011
|—
|5
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|200
|—
|3
E_Turner (7), Swanson (5). DP_Washington 0, Atlanta 2. LOB_Washington 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Turner (10), Almonte (1), Albies (15). HR_Soto (6), Gomes (5), Swanson (9). SB_Albies (4), Robles (5), Turner (13).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester
|5
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Rainey H,4
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Hudson W,4-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hand S,9-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smyly
|4
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Jackson
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter L,1-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
Rainey pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Martin (Robles).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Adam Beck; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:24. A_32,752 (41,084).
