Washington 5, Atlanta 3

Washington Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 5 9 5 Totals 34 3 7 3 Turner ss 5 0 2 1 Acuña Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 5 1 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 0 Soto rf 3 1 1 2 Albies 2b 4 0 2 2 Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 2 2 1 Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0 Adrianza lf 3 0 1 0 Stevenson lf 1 0 0 0 Heredia cf 4 0 1 0 Castro 3b 4 0 1 1 K.Smith c 2 0 0 0 Lester p 3 0 1 0 Almonte ph 1 1 1 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0 Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 Camargo ph 1 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0 Smyly p 2 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 1 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Santana p 0 0 0 0 Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 Contreras c 1 0 0 0

Washington 010 020 011 — 5 Atlanta 010 000 200 — 3

E_Turner (7), Swanson (5). DP_Washington 0, Atlanta 2. LOB_Washington 6, Atlanta 7. 2B_Turner (10), Almonte (1), Albies (15). HR_Soto (6), Gomes (5), Swanson (9). SB_Albies (4), Robles (5), Turner (13).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Lester 5 2-3 5 1 1 2 3 Rainey H,4 1 1 2 2 1 3 Hudson W,4-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Hand S,9-11 1 0 0 0 0 1

Atlanta Smyly 4 1-3 7 3 3 2 6 Jackson 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Santana 1 0 0 0 0 0 Minter L,1-2 1 1 1 1 0 0 Martin 1 1 1 1 0 1

Rainey pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Martin (Robles).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Adam Beck; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:24. A_32,752 (41,084).

