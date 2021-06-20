Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 4 2 1 11 Peraza 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .198 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .220 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .247 Pillar rf-cf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .243 Drury lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .186 a-Do.Smith ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Almora Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .115 b-McKinney ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Guillorme 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Walker p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .038 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Villar ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 13 5 1 8 Schwarber lf 4 3 3 4 0 0 .241 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Turner ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .313 Soto rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .276 Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .222 Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .265 S.Castro 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .242 Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .136 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Parra ph-lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500

New York 010 000 100_2 4 0 Washington 101 010 20x_5 13 0

a-grounded out for Drury in the 7th. b-struck out for Almora Jr. in the 7th. c-doubled for Finnegan in the 7th. d-grounded out for Familia in the 8th.

LOB_New York 2, Washington 7. 2B_Soto (5), Parra (1), S.Castro (13). HR_Pillar (6), off Corbin; Alonso (11), off Corbin; Schwarber 2 (17), off Walker; Schwarber (18), off Familia. RBIs_Pillar (18), Alonso (35), Schwarber 4 (42), Bell (27). SB_Turner 2 (15), Soto (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Washington 6 (Gomes 2, Schwarber, Corbin, Parra). RISP_New York 0 for 0; Washington 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Do.Smith, S.Castro, Gomes.

DP_New York 2 (Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso; Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso); Washington 1 (S.Castro, Bell).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker, L, 6-3 6 1-3 10 4 4 0 5 85 2.42 Familia 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 18 3.63 Dr.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.95

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 5-5 6 4 2 2 1 7 85 5.40 Finnegan, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.86 Rainey, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 7.59 Hand, S, 15-17 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.73

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-1, Finnegan 1-0. WP_Walker.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:49. A_30,371 (41,339).

