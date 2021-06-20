On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2

June 20, 2021 4:14 pm
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 4 2 1 11
Peraza 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .198
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .220
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .247
Pillar rf-cf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .243
Drury lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .186
a-Do.Smith ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Almora Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .115
b-McKinney ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Guillorme 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Walker p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .038
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Villar ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 13 5 1 8
Schwarber lf 4 3 3 4 0 0 .241
Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Turner ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .313
Soto rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .276
Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .222
Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252
Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .265
S.Castro 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .242
Robles cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .136
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Parra ph-lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500
New York 010 000 100_2 4 0
Washington 101 010 20x_5 13 0

a-grounded out for Drury in the 7th. b-struck out for Almora Jr. in the 7th. c-doubled for Finnegan in the 7th. d-grounded out for Familia in the 8th.

LOB_New York 2, Washington 7. 2B_Soto (5), Parra (1), S.Castro (13). HR_Pillar (6), off Corbin; Alonso (11), off Corbin; Schwarber 2 (17), off Walker; Schwarber (18), off Familia. RBIs_Pillar (18), Alonso (35), Schwarber 4 (42), Bell (27). SB_Turner 2 (15), Soto (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Washington 6 (Gomes 2, Schwarber, Corbin, Parra). RISP_New York 0 for 0; Washington 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Do.Smith, S.Castro, Gomes.

DP_New York 2 (Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso; Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso); Washington 1 (S.Castro, Bell).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker, L, 6-3 6 1-3 10 4 4 0 5 85 2.42
Familia 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 18 3.63
Dr.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 3.95
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, W, 5-5 6 4 2 2 1 7 85 5.40
Finnegan, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.86
Rainey, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 21 7.59
Hand, S, 15-17 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.73

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-1, Finnegan 1-0. WP_Walker.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:49. A_30,371 (41,339).

