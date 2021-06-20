Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|1
|11
|
|Peraza 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Pillar rf-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.243
|Drury lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|a-Do.Smith ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Almora Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|b-McKinney ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Walker p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.038
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Villar ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|13
|5
|1
|8
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.241
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.313
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.265
|S.Castro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Parra ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|New York
|010
|000
|100_2
|4
|0
|Washington
|101
|010
|20x_5
|13
|0
a-grounded out for Drury in the 7th. b-struck out for Almora Jr. in the 7th. c-doubled for Finnegan in the 7th. d-grounded out for Familia in the 8th.
LOB_New York 2, Washington 7. 2B_Soto (5), Parra (1), S.Castro (13). HR_Pillar (6), off Corbin; Alonso (11), off Corbin; Schwarber 2 (17), off Walker; Schwarber (18), off Familia. RBIs_Pillar (18), Alonso (35), Schwarber 4 (42), Bell (27). SB_Turner 2 (15), Soto (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 0; Washington 6 (Gomes 2, Schwarber, Corbin, Parra). RISP_New York 0 for 0; Washington 2 for 14.
Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Do.Smith, S.Castro, Gomes.
DP_New York 2 (Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso; Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso); Washington 1 (S.Castro, Bell).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker, L, 6-3
|6
|1-3
|10
|4
|4
|0
|5
|85
|2.42
|Familia
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|18
|3.63
|Dr.Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.95
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 5-5
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|85
|5.40
|Finnegan, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.86
|Rainey, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|7.59
|Hand, S, 15-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.73
Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-1, Finnegan 1-0. WP_Walker.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:49. A_30,371 (41,339).
