Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|13
|5
|
|Peraza 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|3
|3
|4
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pillar rf-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Drury lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Do.Smith ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Almora Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKinney ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Castro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dr.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parra ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Villar ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|010
|000
|100
|—
|2
|Washington
|101
|010
|20x
|—
|5
DP_New York 2, Washington 1. LOB_New York 2, Washington 7. 2B_Soto (5), Parra (1), S.Castro (13). HR_Pillar (6), Alonso (11), Schwarber 3 (18). SB_Turner 2 (15), Soto (2).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker L,6-3
|6
|1-3
|10
|4
|4
|0
|5
|Familia
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Dr.Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin W,5-5
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Finnegan H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rainey H,7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hand S,15-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Corbin pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
WP_Walker.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:49. A_30,371 (41,339).
