Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 2

New York Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 35 5 13 5 Peraza 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 3 3 4 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 1 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1 Turner ss 3 1 1 0 Pillar rf-cf 2 1 1 1 Soto rf 4 0 2 0 Drury lf 2 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 Do.Smith ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 1 0 Almora Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 McKinney ph-rf 1 0 0 0 S.Castro 3b 4 0 2 0 Guillorme 2b 3 0 0 0 Robles cf 4 0 1 0 Dr.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 Walker p 2 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph-lf 2 1 1 0 Villar ph-3b 1 0 0 0

New York 010 000 100 — 2 Washington 101 010 20x — 5

DP_New York 2, Washington 1. LOB_New York 2, Washington 7. 2B_Soto (5), Parra (1), S.Castro (13). HR_Pillar (6), Alonso (11), Schwarber 3 (18). SB_Turner 2 (15), Soto (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Walker L,6-3 6 1-3 10 4 4 0 5 Familia 2-3 2 1 1 1 2 Dr.Smith 1 1 0 0 0 1

Washington Corbin W,5-5 6 4 2 2 1 7 Finnegan H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rainey H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hand S,15-17 1 0 0 0 0 1

Corbin pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

WP_Walker.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:49. A_30,371 (41,339).

