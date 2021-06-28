Trending:
Sports News

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 4

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 10:24 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 10 4 0 8
McNeil 2b-3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .234
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Do.Smith lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .245
Alonso 1b 3 1 2 2 0 1 .267
McKinney rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .228
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226
Guillorme 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .254
b-Conforto ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Blankenhorn 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Mazeika c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286
c-McCann ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Eickhoff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
a-Peraza ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Reid-Foley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
M.Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Almora Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .079
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 11 8 3 4
Schwarber lf 5 2 3 2 0 0 .253
Robles cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Turner ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .309
Soto rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229
Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Gomes c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .254
Parra cf-lf 3 2 2 1 1 1 .250
S.Castro 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .248
Espino p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Clay p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zimmerman 1b 1 1 1 3 0 0 .265
New York 000 000 130_4 10 3
Washington 210 011 03x_8 11 1

a-hit by pitch for Eickhoff in the 7th. b-flied out for Guillorme in the 8th. c-struck out for Mazeika in the 8th. d-struck out for M.Castro in the 9th.

E_Alonso (6), Blankenhorn 2 (2), S.Castro (9). LOB_New York 7, Washington 6. 2B_Soto (8), Parra (2), Gomes (6). HR_Alonso (12), off Miller; McKinney (5), off Miller; Schwarber 2 (24), off Eickhoff; Turner (12), off Eickhoff; Parra (1), off Eickhoff; Zimmerman (9), off M.Castro. RBIs_McNeil (10), Alonso 2 (38), McKinney (13), Schwarber 2 (52), Turner (36), Parra (1), S.Castro (28), Zimmerman 3 (24). S_Eickhoff 2.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (McNeil 2, Pillar, Lindor); Washington 3 (Gomes, Espino, Harrison). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Washington 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Mazeika, Bell. GIDP_Do.Smith, Turner.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Blankenhorn, Alonso); Washington 1 (Harrison, Turner, Bell).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eickhoff, L, 0-1 6 8 5 5 1 3 74 4.50
Reid-Foley 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 3.98
M.Castro 1 2 3 2 1 0 22 3.31
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Espino, W, 2-2 5 5 0 0 0 3 67 2.02
Clay 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 34 4.32
Suero 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 15 3.32
Miller 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 14 15.00
Hand, S, 17-19 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 25 2.41

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 1-1, Miller 1-1. IBB_off Eickhoff (S.Castro), off Reid-Foley (Bell). HBP_Clay (Alonso), Suero (Peraza).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:03. A_19,150 (41,339).

Sports News

