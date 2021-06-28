Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 10 4 0 8 McNeil 2b-3b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .234 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Do.Smith lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .245 Alonso 1b 3 1 2 2 0 1 .267 McKinney rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .228 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .226 Guillorme 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .254 b-Conforto ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Blankenhorn 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Mazeika c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .286 c-McCann ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Eickhoff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 a-Peraza ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Reid-Foley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — M.Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Almora Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .079

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 11 8 3 4 Schwarber lf 5 2 3 2 0 0 .253 Robles cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Turner ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .309 Soto rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229 Hand p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Gomes c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .254 Parra cf-lf 3 2 2 1 1 1 .250 S.Castro 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .248 Espino p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Clay p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Zimmerman 1b 1 1 1 3 0 0 .265

New York 000 000 130_4 10 3 Washington 210 011 03x_8 11 1

a-hit by pitch for Eickhoff in the 7th. b-flied out for Guillorme in the 8th. c-struck out for Mazeika in the 8th. d-struck out for M.Castro in the 9th.

E_Alonso (6), Blankenhorn 2 (2), S.Castro (9). LOB_New York 7, Washington 6. 2B_Soto (8), Parra (2), Gomes (6). HR_Alonso (12), off Miller; McKinney (5), off Miller; Schwarber 2 (24), off Eickhoff; Turner (12), off Eickhoff; Parra (1), off Eickhoff; Zimmerman (9), off M.Castro. RBIs_McNeil (10), Alonso 2 (38), McKinney (13), Schwarber 2 (52), Turner (36), Parra (1), S.Castro (28), Zimmerman 3 (24). S_Eickhoff 2.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (McNeil 2, Pillar, Lindor); Washington 3 (Gomes, Espino, Harrison). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Washington 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Mazeika, Bell. GIDP_Do.Smith, Turner.

DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Blankenhorn, Alonso); Washington 1 (Harrison, Turner, Bell).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eickhoff, L, 0-1 6 8 5 5 1 3 74 4.50 Reid-Foley 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 3.98 M.Castro 1 2 3 2 1 0 22 3.31

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Espino, W, 2-2 5 5 0 0 0 3 67 2.02 Clay 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 34 4.32 Suero 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 15 3.32 Miller 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 14 15.00 Hand, S, 17-19 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 25 2.41

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 1-1, Miller 1-1. IBB_off Eickhoff (S.Castro), off Reid-Foley (Bell). HBP_Clay (Alonso), Suero (Peraza).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:03. A_19,150 (41,339).

