Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|0
|8
|
|McNeil 2b-3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|McKinney rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Guillorme 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|b-Conforto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Blankenhorn 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|c-McCann ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Eickhoff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Peraza ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Reid-Foley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|M.Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Almora Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.079
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|3
|4
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.253
|Robles cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.309
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Parra cf-lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|S.Castro 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.248
|Espino p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Clay p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Zimmerman 1b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.265
|New York
|000
|000
|130_4
|10
|3
|Washington
|210
|011
|03x_8
|11
|1
a-hit by pitch for Eickhoff in the 7th. b-flied out for Guillorme in the 8th. c-struck out for Mazeika in the 8th. d-struck out for M.Castro in the 9th.
E_Alonso (6), Blankenhorn 2 (2), S.Castro (9). LOB_New York 7, Washington 6. 2B_Soto (8), Parra (2), Gomes (6). HR_Alonso (12), off Miller; McKinney (5), off Miller; Schwarber 2 (24), off Eickhoff; Turner (12), off Eickhoff; Parra (1), off Eickhoff; Zimmerman (9), off M.Castro. RBIs_McNeil (10), Alonso 2 (38), McKinney (13), Schwarber 2 (52), Turner (36), Parra (1), S.Castro (28), Zimmerman 3 (24). S_Eickhoff 2.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (McNeil 2, Pillar, Lindor); Washington 3 (Gomes, Espino, Harrison). RISP_New York 1 for 7; Washington 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Mazeika, Bell. GIDP_Do.Smith, Turner.
DP_New York 1 (Lindor, Blankenhorn, Alonso); Washington 1 (Harrison, Turner, Bell).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eickhoff, L, 0-1
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|74
|4.50
|Reid-Foley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|3.98
|M.Castro
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|22
|3.31
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino, W, 2-2
|5
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|67
|2.02
|Clay
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|34
|4.32
|Suero
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.32
|Miller
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|14
|15.00
|Hand, S, 17-19
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.41
Inherited runners-scored_Suero 1-1, Miller 1-1. IBB_off Eickhoff (S.Castro), off Reid-Foley (Bell). HBP_Clay (Alonso), Suero (Peraza).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:03. A_19,150 (41,339).
