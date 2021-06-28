Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 4

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|11
|8
|
|McNeil 2b-3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKinney rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guillorme 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conforto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Blankenhorn 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parra cf-lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Castro 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|McCann ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espino p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eickhoff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clay p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peraza ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reid-Foley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|Almora Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|000
|130
|—
|4
|Washington
|210
|011
|03x
|—
|8
E_Alonso (6), Blankenhorn 2 (2), S.Castro (9). DP_New York 1, Washington 1. LOB_New York 7, Washington 6. 2B_Soto (8), Parra (2), Gomes (6). HR_Alonso (12), McKinney (5), Schwarber 2 (24), Turner (12), Parra (1), Zimmerman (9). S_Eickhoff 2 (2).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eickhoff L,0-1
|6
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Reid-Foley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M.Castro
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Espino W,2-2
|5
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Clay
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Suero
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Miller
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hand S,17-19
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Clay (Alonso), Suero (Peraza).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_3:03. A_19,150 (41,339).
