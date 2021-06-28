Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 4

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 10:26 pm
< a min read
      
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 10 4 Totals 35 8 11 8
McNeil 2b-3b 5 0 2 1 Schwarber lf 5 2 3 2
Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Robles cf 0 0 0 0
Do.Smith lf 4 1 2 0 Turner ss 5 1 2 1
Alonso 1b 3 1 2 2 Soto rf 4 0 1 0
McKinney rf 4 1 1 1 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0
Guillorme 3b 3 1 2 0 Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0
Conforto ph 1 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 1 1 0
Blankenhorn 2b 0 0 0 0 Parra cf-lf 3 2 2 1
Mazeika c 3 0 1 0 S.Castro 3b 3 1 1 1
McCann ph-c 1 0 0 0 Espino p 2 0 0 0
Eickhoff p 0 0 0 0 Clay p 1 0 0 0
Peraza ph 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Reid-Foley p 0 0 0 0 Miller p 0 0 0 0
M.Castro p 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman 1b 1 1 1 3
Almora Jr. ph 1 0 0 0
New York 000 000 130 4
Washington 210 011 03x 8

E_Alonso (6), Blankenhorn 2 (2), S.Castro (9). DP_New York 1, Washington 1. LOB_New York 7, Washington 6. 2B_Soto (8), Parra (2), Gomes (6). HR_Alonso (12), McKinney (5), Schwarber 2 (24), Turner (12), Parra (1), Zimmerman (9). S_Eickhoff 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Eickhoff L,0-1 6 8 5 5 1 3
Reid-Foley 1 1 0 0 1 1
M.Castro 1 2 3 2 1 0
Washington
Espino W,2-2 5 5 0 0 0 3
Clay 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Suero 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Miller 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Hand S,17-19 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Clay (Alonso), Suero (Peraza).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Jim Wolf.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

T_3:03. A_19,150 (41,339).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Georgia Army National Guard completes multinational live-fire training