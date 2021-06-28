Washington 8, N.Y. Mets 4

New York Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 10 4 Totals 35 8 11 8 McNeil 2b-3b 5 0 2 1 Schwarber lf 5 2 3 2 Lindor ss 5 0 0 0 Robles cf 0 0 0 0 Do.Smith lf 4 1 2 0 Turner ss 5 1 2 1 Alonso 1b 3 1 2 2 Soto rf 4 0 1 0 McKinney rf 4 1 1 1 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0 Guillorme 3b 3 1 2 0 Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 Conforto ph 1 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 1 1 0 Blankenhorn 2b 0 0 0 0 Parra cf-lf 3 2 2 1 Mazeika c 3 0 1 0 S.Castro 3b 3 1 1 1 McCann ph-c 1 0 0 0 Espino p 2 0 0 0 Eickhoff p 0 0 0 0 Clay p 1 0 0 0 Peraza ph 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Reid-Foley p 0 0 0 0 Miller p 0 0 0 0 M.Castro p 0 0 0 0 Zimmerman 1b 1 1 1 3 Almora Jr. ph 1 0 0 0

New York 000 000 130 — 4 Washington 210 011 03x — 8

E_Alonso (6), Blankenhorn 2 (2), S.Castro (9). DP_New York 1, Washington 1. LOB_New York 7, Washington 6. 2B_Soto (8), Parra (2), Gomes (6). HR_Alonso (12), McKinney (5), Schwarber 2 (24), Turner (12), Parra (1), Zimmerman (9). S_Eickhoff 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Eickhoff L,0-1 6 8 5 5 1 3 Reid-Foley 1 1 0 0 1 1 M.Castro 1 2 3 2 1 0

Washington Espino W,2-2 5 5 0 0 0 3 Clay 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Suero 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Miller 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 Hand S,17-19 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Clay (Alonso), Suero (Peraza).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_3:03. A_19,150 (41,339).

