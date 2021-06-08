Trending:
Washington 85, Minnesota 81

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 9:20 pm
MINNESOTA (81)

Carleton 2-4 0-0 5, Collier 8-15 6-6 22, Fowles 4-6 7-8 15, Clarendon 4-8 5-6 14, McBride 1-6 2-2 5, Achonwa 0-1 0-0 0, Dantas 2-4 0-0 4, Banham 2-5 0-0 6, Dangerfield 3-15 3-3 10. Totals 26-64 23-25 81.

WASHINGTON (85)

Hines-Allen 8-16 3-4 19, Zellous 1-3 0-0 2, Charles 9-18 10-10 31, Atkins 6-14 4-4 17, Cloud 3-8 4-4 11, McCall 0-1 0-0 0, Plaisance 1-3 0-0 2, Leslie 1-3 0-0 3, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-68 21-22 85.

Minnesota 18 20 18 25 81
Washington 17 26 27 15 85

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 6-22 (Banham 2-4, Clarendon 1-2, Dangerfield 1-4, McBride 1-5, Collier 0-5), Washington 6-20 (Charles 3-6, Leslie 1-2, Cloud 1-4, Atkins 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 36 (Collier 9), Washington 29 (Charles 8). Assists_Minnesota 19 (Clarendon, Dangerfield 6), Washington 20 (Cloud 8). Total Fouls_Minnesota 25, Washington 19. A_2,100 (4,200)

