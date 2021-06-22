On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Washington 87, Seattle 83

The Associated Press
June 22, 2021 11:57 pm
WASHINGTON (87)

Plaisance 4-15 0-0 10, Wiese 2-6 0-0 5, Charles 14-25 1-3 34, Atkins 4-12 0-0 10, Mitchell 6-13 2-2 19, Gustafson 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Zellous 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 34-77 3-5 87.

SEATTLE (83)

Samuelson 1-3 0-0 2, Stewart 5-12 6-6 17, Russell 5-8 0-0 10, Bird 3-9 0-0 7, Loyd 8-18 2-2 23, Dupree 4-7 2-2 10, Talbot 2-4 0-0 5, Magbegor 2-3 0-0 4, Canada 2-5 1-2 5, Prince 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-71 11-12 83.

Washington 22 21 26 18 87
Seattle 19 17 30 17 83

3-Point Goals_Washington 16-38 (Charles 5-6, Mitchell 5-11, Atkins 2-6, Plaisance 2-7, Wiese 1-5), Seattle 8-19 (Loyd 5-9, Stewart 1-3, Bird 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 39 (Charles 16), Seattle 36 (Bird, Stewart 8). Assists_Washington 25 (Mitchell 7), Seattle 21 (Loyd 9). Total Fouls_Washington 13, Seattle 12. A_2,495 (8,149)

