Washington 96, Atlanta 93

ATLANTA (93)
Hayes 5-8 3-3 16, Parker 4-6 2-3 10, E.Williams 1-2 1-1 3, C.Williams 5-17 0-0 10, Sims 7-13 4-6 22, Billings 2-3 1-2 5, Hawkins 6-10 4-4 17, Bradford 3-8 0-0 6, McDonald 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 34-70 17-21 93.
WASHINGTON (96)
Hines-Allen 4-8 0-0 9, Wiese 2-9 2-3 7, Plaisance 10-16 0-0 25, Atkins 10-15 9-10 32, Cloud 3-7 4-5 10, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 4-7 0-0 11, Zellous 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 33-67 17-20 96.
|Atlanta
|21
|25
|23
|24
|—
|93
|Washington
|13
|25
|29
|29
|—
|96
3-Point Goals_Atlanta 8-21 (Sims 4-6, Hayes 3-5, Hawkins 1-3, Bradford 0-2, C.Williams 0-2, McDonald 0-2), Washington 13-31 (Plaisance 5-8, Atkins 3-5, Mitchell 3-6, Wiese 1-6, Zellous 0-2, Cloud 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 37 (Hawkins 9), Washington 31 (Cloud 9). Assists_Atlanta 23 (Sims 7), Washington 22 (Cloud 11). Total Fouls_Atlanta 17, Washington 17. A_2,100 (4,200)
