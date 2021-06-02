Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RF Tyler Nevin to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Zac Lowther from Norfolk.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Purchased the contract of RHP Jake Petricka from High Point (Atlantic League). Reassigned RHP Jake Petricka to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed C Mitch Garver on the 10-day IL and OF Rob Refsnyder on the 7-day IL, retroactive to June 1.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned 1B Mike Ford to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Brooks Kriske from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Outrighted INF Eric Campbell to Tacoma (Triple-A West) after clearing waivers. Recalled RHP Robert Dugger from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Justin Dunn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 1.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP A.J. Cole on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 30. Recalled RHP Jeremy Beasley from Buffalo (Triple-A East) and will be active for tonight’s game.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated 2B Domingo Leyba for assignment. Acquired 3B Ildemaro Vargas from Pittsburgh for cash considerations.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned CF Cristian Pache to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Alec Bettinger to Nashville (Triple-A East).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Named John Beilein senior advisor/player development.

Women’s National Basketball Association

DALLAS WINGS — Waived F Kristine Angiwe. Traded the contract of G Dana Evans to Chicago in exchange for a 2022 third round draft pick, the right to swap 2022 first-round draft picks, and the contract of G Shyla Heal.

CHICAGO SKY — Waived G Stephanie Watts. Announced G Lexie Brown granted a hardship release.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived DT Braxton Hoyett. Signed DT Jovan Swann. Placed DT Xavier Kelly and WR Donte Sylencieux on Injured Reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived QB Tommy Stevens. Signed WR C.J. Saunders.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Larry Borom, DB Thomas Graham Jr., RB Khalil Herbert, WR Dazz Newsome and DL Khyiris Tonga.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Joseph Ossai. Signed WR Ja’Marr Chase to a four-year contract. Placed LS Dan Godsil on the reserve/retired list.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived DT John Atkins.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Eric Stokes to a four-year contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed CB Robert Rochell and DB Daylan Lake.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Tye Smith to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed C Weston Richburg on the reserve/retired list. Signed LB James Burgess and TE Mycole Pruitt.

HOCKEY Minor League East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Matt Register and Fs Tyler Sheehy and Brett Neumann from reserve. Placed G Frank Marotte and Fs Darian Skeoch and Dyson Stevenson on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Luke Nogard from IR. Activated D Ben Masella from reserve. Placed Ds Logan Roe and Cole MacDonald on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Morgan Adams-Moisan from reserve. Placed F Shawn Szydlowski on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Antoine Waked from IR. Activated F Peter Krieger from reserve. Placed D Chris Martenet on IR, retroactive to May 24. Placed Fs Cedric Lacroix and Diego Cuglietta on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G Brad Barone and Fs John Albert and Gabe Chabot from reserve. Placed F Jack Suter, D Johnny Coughlin and G Adam Carlson on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated Fs Jack Jenkins and Matthew Boucher from reserve. Placed Fs Pat Cannone and Mason Mannek on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Recalled D Dean Stewart from loan to Bakersfield (AHL). Activated G Ian Scott and D Jacob Graves from reserve. Placed G Evan Buitenhuis and Ds Dean Stewart and Garrett Schmitz on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Loaned F Foster Langsdorf to Tampa Bay (USL Championship). Loaned D Callum Montgomery to San Diego (USL Championship).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired F Brian Hand from New York Red Bulls in exchange for $400,000 general allocation money, pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate and visa.

USL Championship League

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended San Antonio FC’s F Emil Cuello one game for two cautionable offenses in a May 29 game against Rio Grande Valley FC. Suspended Memphis 901 FC’s F Kadeem Dacres one game for two cautionable offenses in a May 29 game against OKC Energy FC. Suspended New Mexico United’s head coach Troy Lesesne one game for making offensive gestures to the officiating crew in a May 29 game against Real Monarchs SLC. Released New Mexico United’s D Austin Yearwood from suspension following his appeal.

U.S. Soccer Federation

U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION — Named Pinky Raina chief operating officer.

COLLEGE

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Promoted Thomas Butters to men’s basketball associate head coach.

CHATTANOOGA — Named Tyrus Ward defensive backs coach.

PENN — Named Alanna Shanahan director of athletics and recreation.

