Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RF Tyler Nevin to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled LHP Zac Lowther from Norfolk.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Purchased the contract of RHP Jake Petricka from High Point (Atlantic League). Reassigned RHP Jake Petricka to Salt Lake (Triple-A West).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed C Mitch Garver on the 10-day IL and OF Rob Refsnyder on the 7-day IL, retroactive to June 1.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned 1B Mike Ford to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Brooks Kriske from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Outrighted INF Eric Campbell to Tacoma (Triple-A West) after clearing waivers. Recalled RHP Robert Dugger from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Justin Dunn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 1.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP A.J. Cole on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 30. Recalled RHP Jeremy Beasley from Buffalo (Triple-A East) and will be active for tonight’s game.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated 2B Domingo Leyba for assignment. Acquired 3B Ildemaro Vargas from Pittsburgh for cash considerations.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned CF Cristian Pache to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Alec Bettinger to Nashville (Triple-A East).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day IL.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Named John Beilein senior advisor/player development.
|Women’s National Basketball Association
DALLAS WINGS — Waived F Kristine Angiwe. Traded the contract of G Dana Evans to Chicago in exchange for a 2022 third round draft pick, the right to swap 2022 first-round draft picks, and the contract of G Shyla Heal.
CHICAGO SKY — Waived G Stephanie Watts. Announced G Lexie Brown granted a hardship release.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived DT Braxton Hoyett. Signed DT Jovan Swann. Placed DT Xavier Kelly and WR Donte Sylencieux on Injured Reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived QB Tommy Stevens. Signed WR C.J. Saunders.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Larry Borom, DB Thomas Graham Jr., RB Khalil Herbert, WR Dazz Newsome and DL Khyiris Tonga.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Joseph Ossai. Signed WR Ja’Marr Chase to a four-year contract. Placed LS Dan Godsil on the reserve/retired list.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived DT John Atkins.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Eric Stokes to a four-year contract.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed CB Robert Rochell and DB Daylan Lake.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Tye Smith to a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed C Weston Richburg on the reserve/retired list. Signed LB James Burgess and TE Mycole Pruitt.
|HOCKEY
|Minor League
|East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Matt Register and Fs Tyler Sheehy and Brett Neumann from reserve. Placed G Frank Marotte and Fs Darian Skeoch and Dyson Stevenson on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Luke Nogard from IR. Activated D Ben Masella from reserve. Placed Ds Logan Roe and Cole MacDonald on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Morgan Adams-Moisan from reserve. Placed F Shawn Szydlowski on reserve.
INDY FUEL — Activated F Antoine Waked from IR. Activated F Peter Krieger from reserve. Placed D Chris Martenet on IR, retroactive to May 24. Placed Fs Cedric Lacroix and Diego Cuglietta on reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G Brad Barone and Fs John Albert and Gabe Chabot from reserve. Placed F Jack Suter, D Johnny Coughlin and G Adam Carlson on reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated Fs Jack Jenkins and Matthew Boucher from reserve. Placed Fs Pat Cannone and Mason Mannek on reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Recalled D Dean Stewart from loan to Bakersfield (AHL). Activated G Ian Scott and D Jacob Graves from reserve. Placed G Evan Buitenhuis and Ds Dean Stewart and Garrett Schmitz on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Loaned F Foster Langsdorf to Tampa Bay (USL Championship). Loaned D Callum Montgomery to San Diego (USL Championship).
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired F Brian Hand from New York Red Bulls in exchange for $400,000 general allocation money, pending the receipt of his international transfer certificate and visa.
USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended San Antonio FC’s F Emil Cuello one game for two cautionable offenses in a May 29 game against Rio Grande Valley FC. Suspended Memphis 901 FC’s F Kadeem Dacres one game for two cautionable offenses in a May 29 game against OKC Energy FC. Suspended New Mexico United’s head coach Troy Lesesne one game for making offensive gestures to the officiating crew in a May 29 game against Real Monarchs SLC. Released New Mexico United’s D Austin Yearwood from suspension following his appeal.
U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION — Named Pinky Raina chief operating officer.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Promoted Thomas Butters to men’s basketball associate head coach.
CHATTANOOGA — Named Tyrus Ward defensive backs coach.
PENN — Named Alanna Shanahan director of athletics and recreation.
