Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed LHP Joe Smith on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 6. Recalled RHP Brandon Bielak from Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Kenta Maeda to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Placed OF Kyle Garlick on the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated LHP Reymin Guduan from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Ian Kennedy on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Spencer Patton from Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Sonny Gray on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Art Warren from Louisville (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Connor Joe from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed INF Matt Adams on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Tony Gonsolin from the 60-day IL. Placed INF/OF Yoshi Tsutsugo on the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Scott Alexander from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF/OF Garrett Cooper on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Lewin Diaz from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of LHP Sammy Long. Activated RHP Jimmie Sherfy from 10-day IL. Placed OF Alex Dickerson on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Matt Wisler for assignment.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Yordy Cabrera.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released RHP Hideyoshi Hamazaki.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released LHP Augie Sylk.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Juan Aguilera.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released C Tyler Sandoval.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Kovalewich.

WINDY CITY THNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Layne Schnitz-Paxton. Released INF Joseph Reyes.

BASKETBALL

NBA — Fined Miami president Pat Riley $25,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule during a June 4 radio interview regarding LeBron James.

NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G Jaden Hardy.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Rondale Moore to a four-year contract. Signed LB Zaven Collins.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded WR Julio Jones and 2023 sixth-round pick to Tennessee for a 2022 second and 2023 fourth-round pick.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Micah Parsons.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB De’Vondre Campbell. Released RB Mike Weber.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived LB Duke Ejiofor with a failed physical designation.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DE Jaelan Phillips to a four-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived QB Jamie Newman and WR Khalil Tate.

HOCKEY Minor League East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G C.J. Motte from reserve. Placed G Jake Peterson on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Fs Luke Nogard and Cameron Hebig from reserve. Placed D Zach Berzolla and F John McCarron on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F Brayden Watts from reserve. Placed F Stefan Fournier on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired F Santiago Rodriguez on loan from Montevideo City (Uruguayan Primera Division).

COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE — Announced men’s basketball G Matteus Case transferred from Penn.

