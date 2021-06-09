Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 6:38 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed LHP Joe Smith on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 6. Recalled RHP Brandon Bielak from Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Kenta Maeda to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Placed OF Kyle Garlick on the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated LHP Reymin Guduan from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Ian Kennedy on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Spencer Patton from Round Rock (Triple-A West).

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading the exclusive e-book.
National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Sonny Gray on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Art Warren from Louisville (Triple-A East).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Connor Joe from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed INF Matt Adams on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Tony Gonsolin from the 60-day IL. Placed INF/OF Yoshi Tsutsugo on the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Scott Alexander from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF/OF Garrett Cooper on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Lewin Diaz from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of LHP Sammy Long. Activated RHP Jimmie Sherfy from 10-day IL. Placed OF Alex Dickerson on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Matt Wisler for assignment.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Yordy Cabrera.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released RHP Hideyoshi Hamazaki.

        Read more: Sports News

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released LHP Augie Sylk.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Juan Aguilera.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released C Tyler Sandoval.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Kovalewich.

WINDY CITY THNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Layne Schnitz-Paxton. Released INF Joseph Reyes.

BASKETBALL

NBA — Fined Miami president Pat Riley $25,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule during a June 4 radio interview regarding LeBron James.

NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G Jaden Hardy.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Rondale Moore to a four-year contract. Signed LB Zaven Collins.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded WR Julio Jones and 2023 sixth-round pick to Tennessee for a 2022 second and 2023 fourth-round pick.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Micah Parsons.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB De’Vondre Campbell. Released RB Mike Weber.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived LB Duke Ejiofor with a failed physical designation.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DE Jaelan Phillips to a four-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived QB Jamie Newman and WR Khalil Tate.

HOCKEY
Minor League
East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G C.J. Motte from reserve. Placed G Jake Peterson on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Fs Luke Nogard and Cameron Hebig from reserve. Placed D Zach Berzolla and F John McCarron on reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F Brayden Watts from reserve. Placed F Stefan Fournier on reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired F Santiago Rodriguez on loan from Montevideo City (Uruguayan Primera Division).

COLLEGE

PROVIDENCE — Announced men’s basketball G Matteus Case transferred from Penn.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps volunteers in New Jersey assist FEMA at COVID-19 vaccine site