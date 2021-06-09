Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Joe Smith on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 6. Recalled RHP Brandon Bielak from Sugar Land (Triple-A West).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Kenta Maeda to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Placed OF Kyle Garlick on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Erik Manoah Jr. from West Virginia (Atlantic League).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated LHP Reymin Guduan from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Ian Kennedy on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Spencer Patton from Round Rock (Triple-A West).
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Sonny Gray on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Art Warren from Louisville (Triple-A East).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled 1B Connor Joe from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed 1B Matt Adams on the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Tony Gonsolin from the 60-day IL. Placed LF Yoshi Tsutsugo on the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Scott Alexander from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RF Garrett Cooper on the 10-day IL. Recalled 1B Lewin Diaz from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of LHP Sammy Long. Activated RHP Jimmie Sherfy from 10-day IL. Placed OF Alex Dickerson on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Matt Wisler for assignment.
Minor League Baseball
EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Yordy Cabrera.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released RHP Hideyoshi Hamazaki.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released LHP Augie Sylk.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Juan Aguilera.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Released C Tyler Sandoval.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Kovalewich.
WINDY CITY THNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Layne Schnitz-Paxton. Released INF Joseph Reyes.
NBA — Fined Miami president Pat Riley $25,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule during a June 4 radio interview regarding LeBron James.
NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed G Jaden Hardy.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Rondale Moore to a four-year contract. Signed LB Zaven Collins.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded WR Julio Jones and 2023 sixth-round pick to Tennessee for a 2022 second and 2023 fourth-round pick.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Micah Parsons.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB De’Vondre Campbell. Released RB Mike Weber.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived LB Duke Ejiofor with a failed physical designation.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DE Jaelan Phillips to a four-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived QB Jamie Newman and WR Khalil Tate.
|HOCKEY
|Minor League
|East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G C.J. Motte from reserve. Placed G Jake Peterson on reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Fs Luke Nogard and Cameron Hebig from reserve. Placed D Zach Berzolla and F John McCarron on reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F Brayden Watts from reserve. Placed F Stefan Fournier on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired F Santiago Rodriguez on loan from Montevideo City (Uruguayan Primera Division).
PROVIDENCE — Announced men’s basketball G Matteus Case transferred from Penn.
