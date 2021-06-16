Wednesday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Brandon Brennan outright to Worcester (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Ramon Laureano from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Skye Bolt to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Durham (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Collin McHugh on the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang to Round Rock (Triple-A West).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Tucker Davidson on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Kyle Muller from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of OF Steven Souza Jr. Designated RHP Nate Jones for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of 3B Deven Marrero from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Luis Madero for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Ryan Weathers to El Paso (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Luis Garcia from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed INF Starlin Castro on the restricted list.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LEXINGTON LEGENDS — Acquired RHP J.J. Hoover from Kansas City (American Association).

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Dylan Jones. Released RHP Paul Young.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Agreed to terms with C Gian Martenilli.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Acquired INF Nikola Vasic from Gary (American Association).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OT Teven Jenkins to a four-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Dominick Wood-Anderson. Waived RB B.J. Emmons.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed head coach Jim Curtin to a multi-year contract extension.

USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Named Mark Cartwright sporting director.

COLLEGE

DREW — Named Drew Eberly head baseball coach.

MARQUETTE — Named Kelly Komara and Tasha Taylor assistant women’s basketball coaches.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Aliann Pompey head coach of women’s track and field and cross country. Named Tyler Watson men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach.

SYRACUSE — Named Dave Pietramala assistant men’s lacrosse coach.

