Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Brandon Brennan outright to Worcester (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Yacksel Rios and added to the active roster. Optioned INF Michael Chavis to Worcester.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF Kyle Tucker on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Abraham Toro from Sugar Land (Triple-A West).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Caleb Thielbar from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Griffin Jax and RHP Shaun Anderson to St. Paul (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Returned OF Ryan LaMarre from his rehab assignment and from the 10-day IL, then outrighted him off the major league roster.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Ramon Laureano from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Skye Bolt to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Durham (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Collin McHugh on the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Signed 3B Trey Hair to a minor league contract.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Tucker Davidson on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Kyle Muller from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).
CHICAGO CUBS — Selected RHP Robert Stock from Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Trevor Megill to Iowa. Placed RHP Dillon Maples on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 15. Recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Iowa. Transferred C P.J. Higgins from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of OF Steven Souza Jr. Designated RHP Nate Jones for assignment.
MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of 3B Deven Marrero from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Luis Madero for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed RHP Ryan Weber off waivers from Boston and optioned him to Nashville (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Chad Sobotka outright to Nashville. Reinstated RHP Patrick Murphy from the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Travis Bergen from the 10-day IL and optioned to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Placed RHP C.J. Edwards on the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Sent RF Michael Conforto to Syracuse (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Ryan Weathers to El Paso (Triple-A West).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Luis Garcia from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed INF Starlin Castro on the restricted list.
|Minor League Baseball
|Atlantic League
LEXINGTON LEGENDS — Acquired RHP J.J. Hoover from Kansas City (American Association).
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Dylan Jones. Released RHP Paul Young.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Agreed to terms with C Gian Martenilli.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Acquired INF Nikola Vasic from Gary (American Association).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Jeff Badet.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OT Teven Jenkins to a four-year contract.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Dominick Wood-Anderson. Waived RB B.J. Emmons.
|HOCKEY
|Minor League
|East Coast Hockey League
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Sam Jardine and F Patrick Bajkov from reserve. Placed F Shawn Cameron and D Gordi Myer on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed head coach Jim Curtin to a multi-year contract extension.
USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Named Mark Cartwright sporting director.
DREW — Named Drew Eberly head baseball coach.
MARQUETTE — Named Kelly Komara and Tasha Taylor assistant women’s basketball coaches.
ST. JOHN’S — Named Aliann Pompey head coach of women’s track and field and cross country. Named Tyler Watson men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach.
SYRACUSE — Named Dave Pietramala assistant men’s lacrosse coach.
VANDERBILT — Named Andrew Allegretta director of radio broadcasting and Kevin Ingram has been elevated to director of digital operations.
