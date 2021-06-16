Trending:
Wednesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
June 16, 2021 10:30 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent RHP Brandon Brennan outright to Worcester (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Yacksel Rios and added to the active roster. Optioned INF Michael Chavis to Worcester.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF Kyle Tucker on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Abraham Toro from Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Caleb Thielbar from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Griffin Jax and RHP Shaun Anderson to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Signed 2B Wilbis Santiago to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Returned OF Ryan LaMarre from his rehab assignment and from the 10-day IL, then outrighted him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated OF Ramon Laureano from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Skye Bolt to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Durham (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Collin McHugh on the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Hyeon-Jong Yang to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Signed 3B Trey Hair to a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Carl Edwards on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Travis Bergen to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Patrick Murphy from the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Tucker Davidson on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Kyle Muller from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected RHP Robert Stock from Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Trevor Megill to Iowa. Placed RHP Dillon Maples on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 15. Recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Iowa. Transferred C P.J. Higgins from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Mike Hauschild from the Lexington Legends (Atlantic League).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of OF Steven Souza Jr. Designated RHP Nate Jones for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of 3B Deven Marrero from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Luis Madero for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed RHP Ryan Weber off waivers from Boston and optioned him to Nashville (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Chad Sobotka outright to Nashville. Reinstated RHP Patrick Murphy from the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Travis Bergen from the 10-day IL and optioned to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Placed RHP C.J. Edwards on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Sent RF Michael Conforto to Syracuse (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed 2B Jean Segura on the 10-day IL. Recalled 2B Nick Maton from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Ryan Weathers to El Paso (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Luis Garcia from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed INF Starlin Castro on the restricted list.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LEXINGTON LEGENDS — Acquired RHP J.J. Hoover from Kansas City (American Association).

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with OF Dylan Jones. Released RHP Paul Young.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Agreed to terms with C Gian Martenilli.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Acquired INF Nikola Vasic from Gary (American Association).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended TE Chase Harrell for one-year for violating the league’s PED policy.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Jeff Badet.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OT Teven Jenkins to a four-year contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed TE Dominick Wood-Anderson. Waived RB B.J. Emmons.

HOCKEY
Minor League
East Coast Hockey League

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Sam Jardine and F Patrick Bajkov from reserve. Placed F Shawn Cameron and D Gordi Myer on reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned G Tomas Romero, D Mohamed Traore, D Mamadou Fall, M Bryce Duke, M Alvaro Quezada, F Christian Torres, D Tony Leone and F Danny Musovski to Las Vegas Lights FC (USL).

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed head coach Jim Curtin to a multi-year contract extension.

USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Named Mark Cartwright sporting director.

COLLEGE

DREW — Named Drew Eberly head baseball coach.

MARQUETTE — Named Kelly Komara and Tasha Taylor assistant women’s basketball coaches.

ST. JOHN’S — Named Aliann Pompey head coach of women’s track and field and cross country. Named Tyler Watson men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach.

SYRACUSE — Named Dave Pietramala assistant men’s lacrosse coach.

VANDERBILT — Named Andrew Allegretta director of radio broadcasting and Kevin Ingram has been elevated to director of digital operations.

