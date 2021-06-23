Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Cam Hill to Akron (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled CF Nick Heath from Reno (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Stefan Crichton for assignment.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Touki Toussaint to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Activated 1B Joey Votto.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 1B Daniel Vogelbach on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Keston Hiura from Nashville (Triple-A East).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Vincent on a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Matt Moore from the 10-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Seth Elledge from Memphis (Triple-A East).
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Acquired DL Cole Nelson, LB Grant McDonald and OL Peter Kourtis.
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Karina Rodriguez to a one-year contract.
LA GALAXY II — Signed G Alan Solorio.
NEW MEXICO — Named Kabrina Merriweather assistant women’s basketball coach, Ryan Freeman special assistant to the head coach and Nike McClure director of player development.
SYRACUSE — Named Kayla Treanor women’s lacrosse coach.
