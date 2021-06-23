Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Cam Hill to Akron (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled CF Nick Heath from Reno (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Stefan Crichton for assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Touki Toussaint to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated 1B Joey Votto.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 1B Daniel Vogelbach on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Keston Hiura from Nashville (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Vincent on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Matt Moore from the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Seth Elledge from Memphis (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Acquired DL Cole Nelson, LB Grant McDonald and OL Peter Kourtis.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Karina Rodriguez to a one-year contract.

USL Championship

LA GALAXY II — Signed G Alan Solorio.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named Kabrina Merriweather assistant women’s basketball coach, Ryan Freeman special assistant to the head coach and Nike McClure director of player development.

SYRACUSE — Named Kayla Treanor women’s lacrosse coach.

