Wednesday’s Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Cam Hill to Akron (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned C Garrett Stubbs to Sugar land (Triple-A East). Reinstated RF Kyle Tucker from the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Kent Emmanuel from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated LHP Danny Duffy from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jackson Kowar to Omaha (Triple-A East).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Vincent on a minor league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Joe Barlow from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Recalled LHP Wes Benjamin from Round Rock. Optioned RHP Demarcus Evans to Round Rock. Designated RHP Brett de Geus for assignment. Transferred OF David Dahl to Frisco (Double-A Central) from Round Rock on rehab assignment.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled CF Nick Heath from Reno (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Stefan Crichton for assignment.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Touki Toussaint to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Activated 1B Joey Votto.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated OF Cody Bellinger from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Andy Burns to Oklahoma City (triple-A West).
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent OF Garrett Cooper to Jacksonville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 1B Daniel Vogelbach on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Keston Hiura from Nashville (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Tylor Megill and RHP Corey Oswalt from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Reinstated OF Michael Comforto from the 10-day IL. Placed C Tomas Nido on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 22. Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz and RHP Sean Reid-Foley to Syracuse. Transferred LHP Joey Lucchesi and RHP Robert Gsellman from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Matt Moore from the 10-day IL.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Seth Elledge from Memphis (Triple-A East).
|Minor League Basseball
|Frontier League
EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Stephen Knapp. Released RHP Nick Hegadoren.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Braden Scott.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Drew Clavenna.
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with INF Eric Callahan.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Andy Hammond. Released RHP Matt Valin.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released INF Brandt Broussard and RHP Nick White.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Logan Wiley. Released RHP Bobby Kametas.
|FOOTBALL
|Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Acquired DL Cole Nelson, LB Grant McDonald and OL Peter Kourtis.
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Karina Rodriguez to a one-year contract.
LA GALAXY II — Signed G Alan Solorio.
NEW MEXICO — Named Kabrina Merriweather assistant women’s basketball coach, Ryan Freeman special assistant to the head coach and Nike McClure director of player development.
SYRACUSE — Named Kayla Treanor women’s lacrosse coach.
TENNESSEE — Announced the retirement of softball co-head coach Ralph Weekly and that Karen Weekly will assume the head coach position. Karen Weekly has agreed to a contract extension through June of 2025.
