Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Cam Hill to Akron (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned C Garrett Stubbs to Sugar land (Triple-A East). Reinstated RF Kyle Tucker from the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Kent Emmanuel from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated LHP Danny Duffy from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Jackson Kowar to Omaha (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Nick Vincent on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Joe Barlow from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Recalled LHP Wes Benjamin from Round Rock. Optioned RHP Demarcus Evans to Round Rock. Designated RHP Brett de Geus for assignment. Transferred OF David Dahl to Frisco (Double-A Central) from Round Rock on rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled CF Nick Heath from Reno (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Stefan Crichton for assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Touki Toussaint to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated 1B Joey Votto.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated OF Cody Bellinger from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Andy Burns to Oklahoma City (triple-A West).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent OF Garrett Cooper to Jacksonville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed 1B Daniel Vogelbach on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Keston Hiura from Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Tylor Megill and RHP Corey Oswalt from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Reinstated OF Michael Comforto from the 10-day IL. Placed C Tomas Nido on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 22. Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz and RHP Sean Reid-Foley to Syracuse. Transferred LHP Joey Lucchesi and RHP Robert Gsellman from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 2B Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Matt Moore from the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Seth Elledge from Memphis (Triple-A East).

Minor League Basseball Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Stephen Knapp. Released RHP Nick Hegadoren.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Braden Scott.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Drew Clavenna.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with INF Eric Callahan.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Andy Hammond. Released RHP Matt Valin.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released INF Brandt Broussard and RHP Nick White.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Logan Wiley. Released RHP Bobby Kametas.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Acquired DL Cole Nelson, LB Grant McDonald and OL Peter Kourtis.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed D Karina Rodriguez to a one-year contract.

USL Championship

LA GALAXY II — Signed G Alan Solorio.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named Kabrina Merriweather assistant women’s basketball coach, Ryan Freeman special assistant to the head coach and Nike McClure director of player development.

SYRACUSE — Named Kayla Treanor women’s lacrosse coach.

TENNESSEE — Announced the retirement of softball co-head coach Ralph Weekly and that Karen Weekly will assume the head coach position. Karen Weekly has agreed to a contract extension through June of 2025.

