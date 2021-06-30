On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Wednesday's Transactions

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 3:03 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled CF Derek Hill from Toledo (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled 2B Owen Miller from Columbus (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Justin Wilson from the 10-day IL and rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Albert Abreau to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated LHP Marco Gonzales from the paternity list. Optioned INF Donovan Walton to Tacoma (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Ryan Sherriff from Durham (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Ryan Thompson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 28.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Jose Lobaton on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Taylor Gushue from Iowa (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Bobby Wahl off waivers from Milwaukee. Transferred INF Corey Seager from 10-day IL to 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of LHP Aaron Ashby from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned INF/OF Pablo Reyes to Nashville. Designated RHP Bobby Wahl for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Sent CF Johneshwy Fargas to Mets Florida Complex League on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived C Kiah Stokes.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

CFL — Named Dr. Bob McCormack and Dr. Dhiren Naidu chief medical officers.

COLLEGE

ARMY — Named Keith Chesley and Charles Mann Jr. men’s basketball assistant coaches.

