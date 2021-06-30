Trending:
Wednesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 7:00 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Placed ex New York Mets General Manager Jared Porter on the ineligible list following the completion of an investigation for violation of MLB policies.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Spenser Watkins from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Isaac Mattson from Norfolk. Optioned LHP Alexander Wells to Norfolk. Designated INF Stevie Wilkerson for assignment. Placed RHP Travis Lakins Sr. on the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Aaron Bummer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 28. Placed RHP Evan Marshall on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Jace Fry from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Michael Kopech from the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled CF Derek Hill from Toledo (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled 2B Owen Miller from Columbus (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed C Martin Maldonado on the bereavement/family medical emergency list. Recalled C Garrett Stubbs from Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed 3B Emmanuel Rivera on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha (Triple-A East).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Aaron Slegers from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP James Hoyt to Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed 2B Drew Stankiewicz to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Justin Wilson from the 10-day IL and rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Albert Abreau to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated LHP Marco Gonzales from the paternity list. Optioned INF Donovan Walton to Tacoma (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Ryan Sherriff from Durham (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Ryan Thompson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 28.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Anthony Castro and RHP Joel Payamps to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Jeremy Beasley for assignment. Activated RHP Adam Cimber. Reinstated LHP Steven Matz from the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Max Fried from the 10-day IL. Sent C Alex Jackson to Gwinnett (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed C Jose Lobaton on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Taylor Gushue from Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Tony Santillan to Louisville (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Ryan Castellani outright to Albuquerque (Triple-A West).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHP Bobby Wahl off waivers from Milwaukee then optioned him to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Transferred INF Corey Seager from 10-day IL to 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of LHP Aaron Ashby from Nashville (Triple-A East). Optioned INF/OF Pablo Reyes to Nashville. Designated RHP Bobby Wahl for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Sent CF Johneshwy Fargas to Mets Florida Complex League on a rehab assignment. Sent 3Bs J.D. Davis and Jonathan Villar to Syracuse (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments.

BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived C Kiah Stokes.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Carolina WR Ventrell Bryant two games without pay for violating substance abuse policy.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RT Ryan Ramczyk to a five-year contract extension.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed WR Tamorrion Terry on waivers.

Canadian Football League

CFL — Named Dr. Bob McCormack and Dr. Dhiren Naidu chief medical officers.

EDMONTON ELKS — Announced the retirement of DB Forrest Hightower, RB Alex Taylor and WR Jimmy Ralph.

SOCCER
USL Championship

USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Suspended Sacramento F Fatai Alashe one game for violent conduct during a June 26 game against Phoenix. Suspended Tulsa F Kembo Kibato one game for two cautionable offenses during a June 25 game against Rio Grande Valley. Suspended Colorado Springs D Lamar Batista one game for denial of a goalscoring opportunity during a June 22 game against Austin.

COLLEGE

ARMY — Named Keith Chesley and Charles Mann Jr. men’s basketball assistant coaches.

CAMPBELL — Named Reggie Howard football defensive backs coach.

CHATTANOOGA — Extended contract of vice chancellor and director of athletics Mark Wharton through August 2026.

